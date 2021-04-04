This coming weekend, April 2, 3 and 4, the second grand prix of the 2021 MotoGP season will be held. The second race of the year will once again take place at the Losail circuit. Like the 2020 season, the drivers will do a double on the Qatari track due to the adjustments in the calendar due to the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus. This second grand prix in Qatar is held under the Doha GP nomenclature.

Marc Márquez is once again the great absentee of this grand prize as he announced before the start of the season, but despite this, MotoGP does not lose emotion. Maverick Viñales was the winner of the first race of the year after a bad start and a great comeback. Reigning champion Joan Mir also made a breakthrough after a poor qualifying and lost second after being overtaken by Zarco and Bagnaia on the last straight before reaching the finish line.

Schedules: What time is the MotoGP race in Losail?

Friday April 2 training Spain Argentina Chile Mexico Colombia USA Peru FP1 Moto3

12:50 08:50 08:50 05:50 06:50 07:50 06:50 FP1 Moto2 13:45 09:45 09:45 06:45 07:45 08:45 07:45 FP1 MotoGP 14:40 10:40 10:40 07:40 08:40 09:40 08:40 FP2 Moto3

17:10 13:10 13:10 10:10 11:10 12:10 11:10 FP2 Moto2 18:05 14:05 14:05 11:05 12:05 13:05 12:05 FP2 MotoGP

19:00 15:00 15:00 12:00 13:00 14:00 13:00

Saturday April 3 training Spain Argentina Chile Mexico Colombia USA Peru FP3 Moto3

12:25 08:25 08:25 05:25 06:25 07:25 06:25 FP3 Moto2 13:20 09:20 09:20 06:20 07:20 08:20 07:20 FP3 MotoGP 14:15 10:15 10:15 07:15 08:15 09:15 08:15 Q1 Moto3

16:30 12:30 12:30 09:30 10:30 11:30 10:30 Q2 Moto3

16:55 12:55 12:55 09:55 10:55 11:55 10:55 Q1 Moto2

17:25 13:25 13:25 10:25 11:25 12:25 11:25 Q2 Moto2 17:50 13:50 13:50 10:50 11:50 12:50 11:50 FP4 MotoGP 18:20 14:20 14:20 11:20 12:20 13:20 12:20 Q1 MotoGP 19:00 15:00 15:00 12:00 13:00 14:00 13:00 Q2 MotoGP 19:25 15:25 15:25 12:25 13:25 14:25 13:25

Sunday April 4 Careers Spain Argentina Chile Mexico Colombia USA Peru Moto3 16:00 12:00 12:00 09:00 10:00 11:00 10:00 Moto2 17:20 13:20 13:20 10:20 11:20 12:20 11:20 MotoGP 19:00 15:00 15:00 12:00 13:00 14:00 13:00

TV: Where to watch the Doha GP on television and on the Internet?

The 2021 Motorcycle World Championship can be seen this season through DAZN. All sessions can be seen live on DAZN and in Movistar + in Spain, also through their open social networks, while Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Colombia and Peru will broadcast it through ESPN, in the United States it will be NBC Sports. Also in AS.com can follow live the results of the qualifying and the MotoGP race and the Moto3 and Moto2 races of each of the tests as well as the chronicles, news and reactions of the riders.