Hassan Al-Warfali (Cairo, Doha)

The Qatari capital, Doha, is hosting a new round of ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip today, Thursday, with American and Israeli participation, amid ambiguity regarding Hamas’s position on its results, in light of the movement’s announcement of its refusal to participate and its adherence to the latest proposal of US President Joe Biden, last July.

Hamas officials said in press statements yesterday that the movement informed the mediators that it would not send a delegation to the negotiations, and urged them to discuss the mechanism for implementing the last paper that it agreed upon with them on July 2.

A movement official said: “The new conditions presented by Benjamin Netanyahu are unacceptable, and we gave our utmost when we agreed to the last paper, and any further flexibility turns into surrender.”

In contrast, Netanyahu’s office announced the departure of an Israeli delegation to attend the Gaza negotiations in Doha, while Israeli media reported that the delegation includes the head of the Israeli foreign intelligence agency “Mossad” David Barnea, the head of the internal security service “Shabak” Ronen Bar, and the official in charge of the prisoners’ file, General Nitzan Alon.

White House special envoy for the Middle East Brett McGurk is scheduled to travel to Egypt for talks on the border situation before joining CIA Director William Burns in Doha.

Last May, Biden proposed a three-stage ceasefire plan, and the United States and mediators Egypt and Qatar have since been trying to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza in exchange for the release of detainees in the Strip.

In addition, the United States intends to unveil a new proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of detainees, during the round of negotiations in Doha, representing what is described as a “last attempt” to reach an agreement.

Israeli media reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden is expected to exert great pressure on all parties to agree to the proposed framework immediately, although the White House and mediators are preparing for the possibility of its failure.