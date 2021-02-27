Gunmen had ambushed the singer’s dog sitter in the street in Hollywood. They escaped with two French Bulldogs. “I’m deadly sad,” wrote Lady Gaga on Instagram and now hopes for an “act of kindness”.

Lady Gaga spoke up for the first time two days after the attack on her dog walker and the theft of her two dogs Koji and Gustav. Image: dpa

L.ady Gaga spoke up for the first time two days after the attack on her handler and the theft of her two dogs Koji and Gustav. “I’m deadly sad,” the 34-year-old singer and actress wrote on Instagram on Friday: “I pray that my family will be complete again through an act of kindness”. She also posted eight photos of her dogs.

The musician went on to say that she would provide a reward of $ 500,000 for the safe return of her dogs. She would also pay this sum if someone unknowingly bought or found the animals. Your dogwalker, Ryan Fischer, risked his life fighting for the dogs. He was “forever a hero” and she would love him, wrote the pop star.

Los Angeles police are looking for two suspects between the ages of 20 and 25. The dog sitter injured in the incident, who was taken to a hospital, was in a stable condition, according to the authorities. The street robbery occurred on Wednesday night when Fischer was taking three of the singer’s French Bulldogs for a walk in Hollywood. The men jumped out of a car and, at gunpoint, demanded that the dogs be surrendered. The dog sitter struggled and was shot injured. The thieves escaped with two dogs.



A French Bulldog stands among the media near an area on North Sierra Bonita Avenue where a dog walker was shot and two French Bulldogs stolen from singer Lady Gaga.

:



Image: dpa





The robbery occurred while Lady Gaga was in Rome. According to media reports, the artist is said to be there for filming.