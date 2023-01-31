Eight dogs were seized by local police in Caterham, Surrey (a county in southeastern England): they mauled a 28-year-old woman, Natasha Johnston, who was their dosgsitter.

The facts date back to January 12, but the name of the victim has only now been disclosed. According to reports from the BBC An autopsy was performed on the young woman’s body two weeks ago, while a second woman was treated for bites received during the same incident.

In a statement released by police shortly after the attack, the Johnston family said they were going through “an extremely difficult time”.

The owners of the eight dogs have all been identified, the animals will undergo further forensic work. In the group there would be a Leonberger, two dachshunds, a cockapoo and a collie. Surrey Police also said no prosecutions would be initiated following the incident.

The news has fueled the debate on the safety rules for dog sitters regarding the maximum number of animals that can be taken for a walk at the same time: most of the recommendations vary from territory to territory and range from four to six dogs.

A source close to the case told al Daily Mail: “He had too many dogs. You can’t be in control with that amount of dogs. If something happens, it’s like having seven little wolves attack you.” Chief Inspector Josephine Horner said it was “a tragic accident in which a young woman lost her life”.

At the moment the dogs have been entrusted to private kennels and the owners are kept informed about their fate. Meanwhile, the data on hospital admissions for injuries caused by dogs in Great Britain is increasing: between 1998 and 2018 it doubled, about 8 thousand people require treatment every year.