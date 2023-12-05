Dogs | “We can no longer wash our hands” – The strange symptoms of dogs continue on the streets of Helsinki

According to Otto Mere (chef), a couple of dozen dog owners have contacted him. Many suspect the cause is road salt, but the matter is still officially open.

Where from what is the cause of the mysterious paw pain that has tormented the dogs of Helsinki this early winter as well? The phenomenon also constantly brings tips to the editorial office of Helsingin Sanomat.

Now the city councilor has taken up the matter Otto Meri (kok), who begins to find out the cause of dogs’ vague pain. He told about it in the message service X.

In recent years, dogs’ paws have started to hurt when jogging in the winter. The pain has occurred at least in 2021 and, according to Mere, in the winter of 2022.

The city already investigated the possible cause of the paw pain in 2021. The reason was not clear, because no abnormalities were found in the salt samples in the laboratory tests at that time.

Still, dogs are this winter too flexed their paws on walks. According to Mere, a couple of dozen dog owners have contacted him and told about paw pain. His own dog has also suffered from the same thing.

“We can no longer wash our hands,” says Meri.

Sea he himself suspects that the cause of paw pain is salting. He believes that, for example, its composition may have changed. The number one choice for many other city dwellers is specifically road salt.

Based on the contacts, Meri has been able to preliminarily narrow down the area where the problem occurs. Paw pain has been experienced mainly in the inner city, such as Katajanokka and the middle stages of Mannerheimintie. A problem has also been observed in Lauttasaari. However, according to HS data, the phenomenon has also been observed in Vuosaari.

Meri believes that experts from several fields are needed in the investigative work. Such could be at least a veterinarian, a chemist and the person in charge of winter maintenance.

In others there has been no paw pain in Finnish cities or it has not reached Mere’s ears. If there is no problem elsewhere, it is important to find out from Mere what is being done differently in Helsinki.

If salting causes pain, Meri believes that it can also be done in a way that does not cause pain to the dogs. Admittedly, it is a question for him that winter maintenance can answer better than him.

He assures that he places the investigation work high on the priority list. According to him, the investigation “has to be rushed” because the problem is very current. However, he cannot estimate when the cause of paw pain is clear.

It is up to the city to find out about him for animal protection reasons alone.