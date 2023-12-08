Dogs | Violent attack at a dog park in Helsinki – The second owner fled the scene

The owner of the Mölli dog, Jemina Halonen, tells about the violent moments in the dog park in Helsinki. According to him, another dog attacked his dog, and the owner of the other dog fled the scene.

Mölli dog and the owner Jemina Halonen experienced moments of horror on Friday morning at the Jakomäki dog park in Helsinki.

According to Halonen’s story, the Belgian shepherd dog Malinois attacked his English bulldog Möll and left him bloody and unconscious.

“A terrible start to the morning,” says Halonen on Friday afternoon.

Mölli survived the attack and has been very tired for the rest of the day. Even Halonen’s worst shock is over.

According to Halonen, the owner of the dog that attacked me tried to untie his dog at first but then gave up.

When the fight was over, the owner of the other dog ran away with Halonen.

Halonen and his companion say that they both filed a criminal complaint about the incident. HS has seen the veterinarian’s paper related to the case.

Proceedings started when Halonen took his dog Mölli to the dog park a little after 10:30. They had agreed to see the Mölli dog breeder there with his own dog.

Halonen immediately noticed that there was a man with his dog on the side of the big dogs. He decided to stay on the side of small dogs.

They got to the fenced “hallway”, where you can get to the side of the big and small dogs, and Halonen noticed that the gate for the big dogs was open.

At the same time, the malinois attacked, says Halonen.

Halonen according to the dog attacked the Mölli dog’s neck and bit it until it became unconscious.

Halonen says that he tried to separate the dog from his own, but could not get it off. The other dog owner couldn’t get his dog off the hook either.

When the other owner noticed that the Mölli dog was unconscious, loose and urinating underneath, he stopped trying, according to Halonen. He also stated that he could not do anything.

“I shouted, do something, your dog killed my dog,” says Halonen.

The breeder-companion arrived and finally got the bigger dog to release its grip. When Halonen took his dog to the car, it regained consciousness.

They according to Halonen, they called the emergency number.

They did not immediately call the police because the dog owner assured that he would take responsibility for what happened.

After calling the emergency number, the man said he would take the dog to the car and figure it out, says Halonen.

However, this was not the case, instead the other owner went with Halonen to drive away with the car. Halonen’s companion tried to prevent the escape by standing in the car’s path.

“He just stepped on the gas more,” says Halonen.

Mölli dog was taken to Viikki animal hospital.

It was given supplemental oxygen, pain medication and antibiotics. Halo broke four nails and the skin on his hands broke.

The incident left emotional scars, possibly for both the dog and the owner. Halonen doesn’t think they’re going to the dog park right away.

They have been to the dog park before and have never seen a dog fight. According to him, the Mölli dog never fights.

“It may be that even the dog will not recover,” he points out.

His fear is that Mölli will become aggressive towards other dogs.

Having escaped for finding the man and the dog, Halonen says he will pay a finder’s fee. Observations can be reported to the police.

According to Halonen, it was a man in his sixties who was driving a black Seat.

Halonen has a clue about the letters of the car’s registration number, which he has communicated to the police.