Scientists believe that dogs are dangerous to humanity because they have a negative impact on the environment. The portal phys.org writes about it.

Gregory Okin, a professor at the University of California at Los Angeles, found that pets affect the planet by eating a lot of meat. According to him, 160 million dogs and cats in the United States are responsible for 25-30 percent of the impact associated with the consumption of meat – and this is 64 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the form of emissions into the atmosphere. Okin notes that the figure is comparable to the use of 13 million vehicles throughout the year.

University of Illinois professor Kelly Swanson disagrees. According to her, “most pet food is based on by-products from the food industry, (…) therefore the environmental costs of these ingredients are not analogous to human consumption.”

In turn, Sebastien Lefebvre from a veterinary school in Lyon believes that carbon emissions from conventional animal feed will have at least some significance for the environment only if people themselves stop creating waste and switch to vegetarianism. And Professor Pim Martens of the University of Maastricht points out that the carbon footprint of dogs generally depends on where they live.

At the same time, scientists note: a large dog eats more than a small cat, and therefore leaves a larger carbon footprint anyway. At the same time, the most environmentally friendly option and safe for humanity will not be to have a pet at all, and it is possible to reduce the carbon footprint if insects are added to feed as a source of protein.

