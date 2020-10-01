At Helsinki Airport, dogs are said to be sniffing out whether passengers are infected with the corona virus. Veterinarian Anna Hielm-Björkman explains in an interview how it works.

Ms. Anna Hielm-Björkman, as a veterinarian at the University of Helsinki, you are responsible for a unique test that has been taking place at the airport in the Finnish capital since last week: you have dogs there that are supposed to sniff out passengers infected with the coronavirus. How’s it going?

Matthias Wyssuwa Political correspondent for Northern Germany and Scandinavia based in Hamburg.

We have two dogs in action that sniff out Corona and two other dogs that are still getting used to the environment, to the noises and smells there. We have to make sure that they feel comfortable there and can work there as they did in the laboratory. The other two have been working for five days and have sniffed about 500 negative and five positive results. The dogs have given clear signals, so we are not unsure about the results.