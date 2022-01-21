Dogs The runaway dog ​​was lured to safety by a flying sausage in Britain

The bitch Millie escaped her rescuers for the fifth day until she was caught.

21.1. 19:20

When in the dog, in addition to the whippet, the blood of the jackrussell terrier flows, one can expect a somewhat peculiar nature from it. Perhaps this is also true of the Millie bitch.

Millie had escaped the Havana city of Hampshire on the south coast of Britain on January 13 by lapping on a belt, says newspaper The Guardian.

The dog would not allow himself to be caught. Eventually, it ended up in a muddy waterfront area where it was threatened with drowning death at high tide. The dog was not taken out of the danger area, despite attempts by police, rescue services and the Coast Guard.

Canine Denmead Drone Search and Rescue aircraft had been used to locate. A townsman who followed the flying of the planes from the side on Saturday, January 15, suggested trying to lure the dog in the desired direction with food, sausage.

The sausage was heated, attached to a string and the string attached to an airplane. The meat swinging in front of the muzzle worked just as planned, and the dog was led out of the high tide to a more sturdy land.

News agency According to Reuters, the story didn’t end happily here yet. Millie continued her escape for another two days and ended up trying her luck on a busy highway, among other things.

Finally, on Monday, January 17, Millie was caught as she ran towards her owner’s father and jumped straight into his lap.