Dogs | The researcher explains why even the thought of eating dog meat makes me cringe

According to the professor of food culture, the strong reactions to the “Järvenpää organic dog farm” are due to the fact that eating dog meat is not acceptable in Western culture.

Why does the mere thought of eating dog meat make you gag?

HS said on Saturday From the “Järvenpää organic dog farm”, which claims to sell, for example, pugs and corgis as fillets.

In reality, it is an animal activist Mikko Järvenpää of the maintained satirical from the site, the purpose of which is to stimulate thoughts related to meat production. Järvenpää says that after the website was launched, he received a lot of critical and angry feedback – even one death threat.

Professor of food culture at the University of Helsinki Johanna Mäkelä not exactly surprised by the reaction the site has generated.

Although, according to him, nowadays people make food-related choices in an emphasized individual way, there are a few things that are not culturally acceptable to eat.

According to him, dog and horse meat are good examples. Even if someone says they are a mixed or carnivore, according to Mäkelä, this does not automatically mean that they are ready to eat the aforementioned animals.

Why then eating a dog in particular evokes strong emotional reactions?

According to Mäkelä's assessment, the dog is historically used to seeing humans as a friend, a beloved pet or a certain kind of work colleague, for example in the role of a hunting dog.

“Certainly the dog has had its own historical place in Western countries,” he reflects.

On the other hand, in the case of traditional farm animals, such as cows and pigs, according to Mäkelä, efforts have been made in a certain way to distance the edible meat from the animal it once was.

“In general, we have a pretty strong division between pets and production animals,” he says.

According to him, these divisions may vary worldwide. For example, in Europe it is not acceptable to eat dog, while in some Asian countries it has been a possible food.

The site according to the person behind it, Mikko Järvenpää, the purpose of the “organic dog farm” was to provoke and spark a discussion about why we can eat one animal but not another.

According to Johanna Mäkelä, the site has succeeded in its goal in the sense that it has hit a kind of “cultural nerve”.

“It is hardly a coincidence that a dog has been chosen as the example animal. If you want to start a discussion about why we eat or don't eat something, this is certainly a strong choice,” he says.

On the other hand, Mäkelä ponders whether such an opening will eventually lead to an actual discussion or whether the reactions will remain at the level of angry comments made on social media.

“It would be interesting to know if a project like this brings about a change in people's thinking.”