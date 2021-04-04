Dogs The puppy boom caused by the corona epidemic is not showing signs of abating, but it has led to widespread behavioral problems and informal animal trafficking.

The puppy craze that began last spring has increased puppy manufacturing and the anxiety of dogs that are not used to being alone.

In 2020 A total of 48,895 dogs were registered with the Kennel Club.

The number was more than eight per cent higher than in 2019. The corona pandemic and the increased home time have attracted more and more Finns to acquire dogs.

Chairman of the Finnish Kennel Club Breeders’ Committee Tuula Laitinen says that the puppy ‘s longing, while still working remotely, still shows no relief.

“Yes, interest is still visible. There are definitely a lot of litters planned. ”

Getting a dog is a big decision that should be considered carefully. Dog Behavior Expert, Dog Trainer Emmi Hakio says that the decision made on a whim over the past year is clearly reflected in his work and the number of clients seeking help.

“Not necessarily considering the acquisition of the dog and its breed to the end, or being able to provide the dog with enough of the things it needs. Some assume that it will learn all the ways on its own, ”says Hakio.

Hakio’s professional title, dog trainer, is partly misleading. Most of the training is aimed at dog owners, not the pet itself.

“I train owners whose dogs have behavior problems,” Hakio describes his work.

He advises owners online, but also makes traditional home visits to his clients so that the dog can be trained in the environment where the problems occur. This will ensure that the dog actually has a chance to be well.

Emmi Hakio and Brio. Brio helps at the Haikio clinic, among other things, in the training of dogs suffering from leash use problems.­

Hakio says especially the increase in the number of puppy dog ​​owners in his clientele since the start of the corona epidemic. However, he also welcomes this, as seeking help has traditionally been a disgrace and problems have been tolerated for a long time.

“Before, it was taboo if a dog behaved badly. Now it is a sign of a responsible owner to seek help when one’s own means are no longer sufficient. ”

According to Hakio, many of his clients are not so indifferent, but in the charm of novelty, not all things may come to mind.

“Rarely is it about indifference, it is often about ignorance. You may have acquired information and read a lot, but you don’t know how to put it into practice. ”

“Coron Dog Boomers” is reflected not only in the increase in the number of those who acquired a dog, but also in the number of those who abandoned dogs.

“[Luovutukset] have grown exponentially, ”says Rekku Rescue’s head of dog operations Minna Monto.

“Now there are starting to be one year old dogs to get rid of.”

Rekku Rescue is an animal protection association that, among other things, accepts donated and taken care of dogs and cats. Monto says about 150 dogs have been offered to the association over the past year. That is almost twice as much as in the second year.

The association was able to prepare for the growing number of donations due to the growing corona epidemic.

“We could already wait. Early last year, people stayed home and took pets when they were forced to get a dog. Now dogs have all kinds of behavior problems because they haven’t been able to train them. Or it has been noticed that the dog requires a lot of work and it is not so nice anymore. ”

Puppies demand is still high, so you may have to wait a very long time. However, the expectation can also have positive aspects: The Kennel Club feared a larger number of cases where new dog owners would give up their pets, says Laitinen.

“People have had to wait for dogs, it may have helped. If you haven’t really wanted a dog, you have already been eliminated at that stage, ”Laitinen estimates.

However, the number of donations of dogs is nowhere near the number of donations of cats. According to the Finnish Association for Animal Welfare, at least 20,000 cats are abandoned in Finland every year.

The most common problems, which “corona dogs” have, are associated with differential anxiety and leash use, which can cause a dog to growl when a leash is put on it.

When people go to visit somewhere, the dog “decorates,” howls and barks at his loneliness. The practice of loneliness should start as soon as the dog comes home, ”says Monto.

Hakio also says that about half of his clients have problems with strap use and a third have separation anxiety and loneliness. Loneliness in particular is a problem that can take a long time to solve.

“It really harasses the dog, and we treat the anxiety. It is a process that takes at least months. Learning can take years, ”says Hakio.

The older a dog is and the longer it has gotten used to a person’s constant presence, the longer it can take to learn to be alone. Even a dog that used to be alone for days before the corona epidemic and the owners ’constant presence at home may have to be taught loneliness again.

“The things that are learned as a puppy pretty quickly take a lot more time with an adult dog. It starts again if there has been no training for solitude. ”

Last July HS Tuusula wrote about the preparation of dog trainers for the fall, when new dog owners would return to work. Now the return to local work has been further stretched.

The separation anxiety of a one-year-old dog can be far more disturbing than that of a young puppy.

“When a dog is bigger, it is able to do more destruction at home. And when it gets worried, the noise gets louder the older it gets, ”says Minna Monto.

Tuula Laitinen of the Kennel Club is worried about the time when dog owners will return to local work and a dog that is not used to loneliness will have to spend long periods alone.

“It’s important that dogs are trained, be it a small chihuahua or a big dachshund. They need to be taught to be alone. When a person is present, the dog receives some kind of attention from him, even if he is working, ”says Laitinen.

“You have to go to the trash can first and then to the store alone, or even go for a jog without a dog even if it feels weird,” Laitinen suggests.

A dog is not born educated, Laitinen reminds. He also urges those planning to acquire a dog to think about which breed of dog they want.

“It’s worth getting to know the different races and researching what would be the best option. It may not always be the biggest and most beautiful. ”

Puppy factory and according to Monto, the impact of other informal dog trade has been visible in Finland for a long time. Puppy manufacturing is, for example, the fact that new puppies are constantly being commissioned from the same bitch, which means that the health of dogs, such as vaccinations, is not always taken care of. Puppy-made dogs are sold through unofficial channels.

Over the past year, the problem has increased even more as more people have wanted a dog and breeders ’queues have stretched. For example, several dog owners have sold their own dogs without telling about their problems, and crossbreeds with demanding breeds have increased, says Monto.

“The owner can put forward a dog that already has problems. With a new owner, problems often double, ”he says.

Custody by official decision has also increased, but according to Monto, the phenomenon is not really related to coron dogs. Most of Rekku Rescue’s future dogs are fetched on the owners’ own initiative.

“It’s good to seek help if you can’t keep a dog.”

Hakio also estimates that the number of puppies acquired through informal channels has increased. At times, however, a dog trainer’s customers may try to beautify what the dog was acquired from.

“Yes, instead of an official breeder, there are often grievances in the early stages of a puppy that have not been obtained from a completely responsible place.”

Kennel Club together with Tori.fi, is working to eradicate the informal dog trade. Puppy manufacturers and other pet traders have also noticed a high demand for dogs. Tuula Laitinen also estimates that informal trade has increased somewhat.

“Yes, it has happened by force when people have had to wait. Unfortunately [pentutehtailijat] have noticed demand and increased supply, ”says Laitinen.

For example, Tori.fi is now banning “want to buy” advertisements in its pet trade from its website.

“That’s where a puppy maker can deftly sell a puppy when someone is in terrible pain to have a puppy.”