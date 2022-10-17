Dogs | The municipal manager’s dachshund was mauled to death near Tampere

The leader of the municipality of Southern Pohja, who lost his dog, says in his social media update that he does not consider the attack of a stranger’s dog to be the owner’s fault.

Dog attacked another dog on Friday evening around 18:30 in Ylöjärvi on Tukkasotkantie. Director of investigations Jani Ortamala The police in Sisä-Suomen said on Friday that the dog got loose from its owner and bit another dog and killed it.

On Saturday afternoon, the mayor of Ilmajoki Ari-Pekka Laitalainen updated his Facebook account in which he said that his dog had died after being attacked by a stranger’s dog in Ylöjärvi. He and his wife were on vacation in Ylöjärvi. The provincial newspaper reported on the update Ilkka-Pohjalainen.

Ortamala said earlier that when the owners of the dogs tried to separate the dogs from each other, the attacking dog bit them too. Two people were injured in the animal attack.

Laitainen tells For Ilkka-Pohjalainenthat he had been walking the dachshund with his spouse, daughter and her 6- and 9-year-old children when it was attacked by a strange dog.

The owner of the large dog was not there, because according to Laitalainen, the dog that attacked had managed to run away from home on its own. It had been able to open the electric lock by pressing the door handle.

The dog’s owners did not return home until later. Laitalainen writes that he does not consider what happened to be the fault of the owner, but says that the situation was also terrible for the owners of the dog that attacked. According to Laitalainen, the breed of the dog is an American Staffordshire terrier.

Dogs a neighbor who lives opposite, whom Laitalainen calls a real hero in the interview, had come to help with the removal. According to him, the police filed a criminal complaint after listening to both owners.

According to Jani Ortamala, the director of investigations of the Internal Finland Police, the investigation of the case continues. According to Ortamala’s information, the persons involved in the situation received wounds on their hands. According to Laitainen, his spouse got scratches on his hand and his adult daughter had to be stitched up because of the bite.