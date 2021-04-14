Dogs The Ministry is trying to incense puppy factory and dark import with a new register, all dogs must be chipped and reported to the state

In the afternoon the agility exercises are in the back, but still with three lively dogs, enough momentum is enough even at dusk.

The beard colleges Hulda and Vappu and the Tibetan Terrier Minttu at Espoo’s Eestinmalmi in Espoo are already experienced agility enthusiasts. For active enthusiasts, their identification information can typically be found in the dog register kept by the Finnish Kennel Club.

Espoo Annika Kapasen The dogs are among the approximately 530,000 microchiped and registered dogs in Finland. In addition, there are an estimated 200,000 unregistered dogs in the country.

Soon the state will also start keeping its own dog register. It has been reported before Yle. In this register, each dog owner must declare their own pets chipped.

I- and the Decree of the Ministry of Forestry and with it the registration requirement for all dogs will enter into force on New Year ‘s Day 2023.

Dogs born in Finland after that date must be marked with a microchip and reported to the register no later than three months after birth. There is a year for chipping and registering older dogs.

“ “This is not going to be a dog tax, the state doesn’t get any revenue from it.”

The price of a dog’s microchip alone varies from about 50 euros to less than a hundred. An unspecified registration fee will be payable on this.

“It is absolutely imperative that the registration price be lowered enough for people to be willing to pay it,” says the Executive Director of the Kennel Club. Markku Mähönen.

Also The Food Agency, which has been designated as the agency responsible for the register, is concerned about people’s motivation to register their dogs. Head of the Animal Welfare and Identification Unit of the Food Agency Jaana Mikkola take, for example, the register of farm animals.

“It has traceability as a carrot for animal disease, for example, and support penalties if the information is not in order. Still, the register does not stay up to date, ”says Mikkola.

Mikkola says that there has been talk on social media about, among other things, the “new dog tax” and the fact that people would not vaccinate their dogs so that the veterinarian would not show their indestructibility.

“I hope this doesn’t really happen. This is not going to be any dog ​​tax. The state does not receive any revenue from this, ”he says.

Registry the goal is to eradicate illegal puppy manufacturing and undeclared imports. The Food Agency is not convinced that the register will have the desired effect on the problems.

In its statement, the agency pointed out that the Ministry’s own preliminary study stated that the establishment of the register was both an insufficient measure to prevent illegal imports and an oversized response to the puppy factory.

“ “As such, surveillance is virtually non-existent in the context of domestic peace.”

“If someone wants to endanger animal welfare and do puppy breeding, then yes it does, whether those dogs are on the register or not. Yes, you can find tricks for it, ”says Mikkola.

“At the time of import, dogs are still subject to a chip obligation under other legislation, and that still does not prevent smuggling.”

Food Agency the purpose is to outsource the maintenance of the register through a call for tenders. One of the most logical administrators would be the Finnish Kennel Club, because it already has its own register.

The data in the current register could be used directly if the user allows the transfer of data. The Kennel Club itself considers the reform to be positive.

“Above all, it means that we are able to trace puppy manufacturers better in those cases where the well-being of the dogs has not been at the required level,” says Mähönen.

“The identification mark is like a dog’s social security number. It is a prerequisite for tackling irresponsible dog keeping and illegal imports. ”

The Kennel Club’s vision of the register would be to create a service that would also benefit its users. The register is unlikely to receive much support if only the acquisition and death of the dog is reported to the official register, Mähönen thinks.

Registration failure to comply may be subject to an order, prohibition and periodic penalty payment under current law. A new form of penalty is also an administrative penalty fee, which can range from € 300 to € 5,000.

However, the big problem seems to be the supervision, which remains the responsibility of municipal and county veterinarians and inspectors of ely centers. It is to be done in conjunction with other surveillance in the context of domestic peace.

“As such, surveillance cannot in practice be done within the framework of domestic peace at all,” Mikkola of the Finnish Food Agency estimates.

“The home peace district is fairly protected by law, and the suspicion of insufficient identification of dogs is not a sufficient reason to make a review. The suspicion of animal welfare is practically the only trick on the side of which one can ask about chipping. ”

Specialist in the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry Anssi Welling emphasizes the importance of awareness.

“You have to remember that no law eliminates the possibility of abuse,” Welling notes.

“In the future, when we know that all animals must be on the register, we also know that we should not buy a dog that is not registered and chipped. When people are aware of this, then making another solution is a conscious choice. ”