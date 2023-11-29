Saturday, December 2, 2023
Dogs | The hotel chain broke off cooperation with the Kennel Club, due to disagreements related to dog training

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 29, 2023
in World Europe
Scandic says that there have been discussions with the Kennel Club “in good spirit”.

Hotel chain Scandic has stopped cooperation with the Finnish Kennel Club. The background is the Kennel Association’s decision last week that the use of foxes will continue to be allowed in the aptitude tests of cave dogs.

Scandic was informed of the Kennelliitto’s decision via social media.

“We evaluated this cooperation [Kennelliiton kanssa] and it was concluded that last week’s decision is not in line with our values”, says Scandic’s communications manager Johanna Uimonen.

I swim according to the Kennel Club, there have been discussions “in good spirit”.

Previously, members of the Kennel Club could get, for example, a discount on a pet room when staying at Scandic.

According to Uimonen, Kennel Club members are still welcome at Scandic.

HS did not reach the Executive Director of the Kennel Club on Wednesday to comment on the situation.

In spring In 2023, information about rule violations committed by two Kennel Club breed associations became public. The associations organized tests for cave hunting dogs in difficult conditions in the fall of 2022, STT reports in the spring.

In the experiments, according to STT, foxes and dogs fought with each other, even though that shouldn’t happen. The Kennel Club has banned fighting situations between dogs and foxes.

The discussion started from the video of the organization Oikeutta ælimille, which was filmed in test situations. The Finnish Kennel Club announced that it intervenes in rule violations.

"Human Resources and Emiratisation" refers 113 private companies to the Public Prosecution for their involvement in "sham Emiratisation"

