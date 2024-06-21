Dogs | The expert was shocked by the French company’s puppy yoga in Helsinki: “Way too long”

Dogs|Cute puppy yoga classes also come with problems. HS interviewed an experienced animal behavior researcher, who tells what aspects the customer should pay attention to.

With an Instagram video cute puppies play with each other on the yoga mats and enjoy the crunches given by the smiling people.

It’s about a yoga class from Puppies & Yoga. Since the beginning of May, the company has organized classes in Ruoholahti, Helsinki, at the end of which the participants get to play with the puppies for half an hour. The first half hour is reserved for regular yoga.

Behind the company is a French-based chain that organizes puppy yoga in several countries in addition to Finland. There are operations in France, Norway and Sweden, among others.

Corporate on the website you cannot find exact information about where and how to get the puppies for classes.

The founder of the chain by Henri Sagon the classes have 8–12-week-old puppies, most of which are going to their new homes in the next few weeks. He assures that the puppies are weaned from their mothers and vaccinated and only come mainly from people working as breeders.

The company chooses breeders from France.

“We look at the breeder’s website and read the reviews they have received. In addition, we ask the breeders for pictures and videos of the puppies and their habitat, as well as ask about vaccinations and diet.”

According to Sagon, the company will find the first breeders, and then the breeders will start spreading the word within their community. After hearing about puppy yoga, breeders themselves start contacting the company, he says.

The company does not pay the breeders an actual fee, but only the expenses for travel and food, for example, are reimbursed, Sagon states.

“ “I’m pretty shocked that the puppies are there all day.”

How about how is the safety and well-being of the puppies ensured during classes?

Last month Italy banned like puppy yogasays the BBC.

Only adult dogs are now allowed. The concern was, among other things, that some of the service providers did not give the puppies enough water, so that they would not relieve themselves in the yoga room.

Sagon is aware of the criticism puppy yoga has received. He assures that the puppies are given enough water, food and their own space.

According to him, there are rules set for the classes: you must not disturb the puppies when they are sleeping or eating and you must not lift them while standing. In addition, you must come to the yoga room without shoes and with clean hands.

An animal behaviorist Katriina Tiran according to the exact rules are appropriate in an activity like puppy yoga. The puppies must have access to water and a sheltered place, such as a puppy cage, where they can retreat if they want to, he states. The breeder should also be there to supervise.

Biologist and animal behavior researcher Katriina Tiira.

Tiira emphasizes that the person should wait for the puppy to make contact with the person first.

“If you suddenly grab a puppy from the floor and grab it in your arms, it can even be traumatic for the puppy. If the dog doesn’t come, then it won’t come. However, I would argue that usually a puppy is interested in a person sitting on a yoga mat.”

“ “Consumers should demand good treatment of puppies.”

Sagon’s breeders want to participate in the activity, because yoga classes are a good opportunity for puppies to get used to interacting with people. This makes it easier for them to adapt to their new homes, he states.

Is the statement true?

Tiira has a positive attitude towards introducing even small puppies to new people and situations.

“The idea itself is brilliant. At best, everyone wins.”

According to Tiira, the puppies could be a little younger, around 7–8 weeks old. According to research, little socialization increases fear, says Tiira. Stimulation and socialization started gradually at less than 8 weeks, on the other hand, reduce fear.

“Appropriately low stress has a positive effect on the puppy’s stress tolerance.”

From one however, Tiira is worried about the situation. Sagon says that the same litter “works” for several hours during the same day. The breeder brings the puppies to the yoga studio, waits for the classes to be over and then takes them back with her.

Tiira thinks the time is far too long. According to him, a suitable time would be half an hour to an hour a day.

“I’m quite upset that the puppies are there all day. That’s why I might not go to classes myself.”

Tiira is not surprised that the concept of puppy yoga is becoming more common in Finland as well. However, he calls for steeling himself when it comes to dogs’ well-being.

“Consumers should demand good treatment of puppies. That has its challenges, because the consumer doesn’t necessarily know if it’s suitable for the puppies to be at the studio all day.”