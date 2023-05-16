Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Dogs | The dreaded Nala dog is moving to Helsinki

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Dogs | The dreaded Nala dog is moving to Helsinki

David Lopez has kept his dog free in Tampere. The dog has caused fear and five criminal reports have now been filed.

David Lopez and his dog Nala pictured on May 8. Picture: Jukka Ritola / Aamulehti archive

Aurora Kuusisto Morning newspaper

15:25 | Updated 15:58

To Tampere The owner of the Nala dog, which was kept free in the shop and caused a lot of discussion David Lopez is now considering moving away from Tampere.

Lopez has previously lived in Helsinki and is now considering moving back there after the summer. He says that the dog was allowed to run free in Rajasaari, Helsinki.

