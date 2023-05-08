Monday, May 8, 2023
Dogs | The dog registry opens today – every dog ​​in Finland is to be registered by the end of the year

May 8, 2023
Dogs | The dog registry opens today – every dog ​​in Finland is to be registered by the end of the year

There has not been a similar mandatory official register of dogs in Finland before.

The Food Agency the dog registry the first part opens today for dog owners.

In the first stage, owners who register the dog with a personal identification number can make notifications. Registration of dogs managed by companies and associations will be opened in August at the latest.

In the future, the identification and owner information of all dogs residing permanently in Finland is to be recorded in the dog register. Microchipping and registration became mandatory as part of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry’s decree. There has not been a similar mandatory official register of dogs in Finland before.

Register was supposed to open at the beginning of the year, but its implementation was delayed due to technical problems.

According to the Food Agency, every Finnish dog must be registered by the end of the year. Kennelliitto evaluates in Marchthat there are more than 800,000 dogs in Finland.

Registration costs 10 euros for electronic transactions.

