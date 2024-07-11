Dogs | The breed of the dog that bit the child in Vallila was originally bred as a fighting dog

Dogs|In the breeding of dogs, characteristics have been strengthened that make them do best in the task designed for them, the researcher says. Aggressiveness has been a characteristic to be strengthened with pit bulls.

Statistics based on this, pit bulls and pit bull mixes bite more often compared to other dog breeds, says a research doctor familiar with dog behavior Milla Salonen from the University of Turku.

According to Salonen, German shepherds, Rottweilers and Dobermans are also overemphasized in the statistics.

The behavior of dogs has sparked debate since A pitbull, or American pitbull terrier, bit a child on the leg on Monday In Vallila.

Everyone’s According to Salonen, the behavior of dog breeds shows traces of what they were originally bred for. Properties have been strengthened in the breeding that make them do the best in the task designed for them, says Salonen.

Aggressiveness has been a characteristic that needs to be reinforced with pit bulls. Pitbull was originally bred as a fighting dog, Salonen says.

“However, the original purpose of pit bulls was not to attack humans, but to fight with other dogs. Aggressive behavior towards one’s own species can, however, be connected to aggression towards people as well.”

A dog finds ways to realize the characteristic that has been reinforced in it through breeding, says Salonen.

“Dogs also have vicarious aggression: if the dog does not get to attack the dog that threatens it or its resources, it may grab, for example, its Owner.”

of HS in a story a few years ago it is reported that, according to US researchers, “the pit bull is a particularly dangerous breed of dog, when the criteria are the risk of bites and the degree of severity of the bites”. However, according to Salonen, the situation in the United States cannot be directly compared to Finland.

“There are a lot of pit bulls at dog rescues in the United States. Many pit bulls or pit bull-type dogs may be from poor circumstances. … In this case, all kinds of problem behavior are more common.”

Salonen however, dog breeds cannot be divided into biting and non-biting ones. There are mainly two reasons for this.

The first reason is related to the size of the dogs.

“Big, powerful dogs don’t have to bite very hard to cause damage to a person. A person is more likely to go to the doctor for a bite from a big dog than for a bite from a small dog, because the damage is greater,” says Salonen.

Another reason has to do with the common perception that pit bulls and other powerful dog breeds are aggressive.

“A person who has been bitten by a pit bull may go to the doctor more easily compared to a person who has been bitten by another dog of a different breed,” says Salonen.

According to him, the police are also contacted sensitively if the biter is a pit bull.

“We think that because pit bulls are aggressive, and their bites must be reported.”

However, Salonen reminds us that it is not possible to say with certainty that any dog ​​breed is not aggressive at all.

“There are aggressive individuals in every breed.”

Race Regardless, you can influence a dog’s behavior a lot by training it well, Salonen states. The best results are obtained when the dog is trained from puppyhood. Something can still be done even when the dog is already an adult, says Salonen.

“If the dog is aggressive when jogging, for example, it gets used to jogging in a muzzle. The most important thing is to prevent damage.”

According to Salonen, you should contact a professional animal trainer if your dog is aggressive. If a previously non-aggressive dog starts behaving aggressively, you should also visit a veterinarian.