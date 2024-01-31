Dogs | The agency paid hundreds of thousands for a dog registry that does not interest the owners – “It was a surprise”

Fewer dogs have been registered than the Food Agency estimated in advance. The expert points out that there may be consequences for neglecting to register.

Last By the end of January, the information of approximately 263,000 dogs has been entered into the Finnish Food Agency's dog register, which was opened in May of this year, special expert Kirsi Vehkoski The Food Agency informs by e-mail.

It is estimated that there are approximately 800,000 dogs in Finland. The majority of dogs are therefore still missing from the register, even though all dogs living in Finland were supposed to be registered by the end of last year at the latest.

However, the registration of dogs did not end at the turn of the year, states the head of the Animal Marking and Registration Division of the Food Agency Terhi Simonen-Jokinen by e-mail.

Late registrations must still be done. All dogs born must also be reported when the owner changes or no later than three months after birth, says Simonen-Jokinen.

At the Food Agency different scenarios regarding the activity of the registration were considered in advance, says Simonen-Jokinen. The lowest scenario was the registration of approximately 300,000 dogs.

“Of course, dog people's reluctance to follow the law was a surprise. However, there are similar experiences with the start of dog registries in other European countries and farm animal registries in Finland. The establishment of the new legislation takes time.”

Some of the dog owners may not have understood that this is a statutory, not a voluntary matter, Simonen-Jokinen suspects.

“Similarly, the false notion that there would be no penalties for neglecting to register a dog gained power in the social media discussion.”

In reality, the authority can order to register the dog by the deadline. The regulations of the authorities can be enhanced with a fine. A fine can also be imposed for neglecting to tag a dog.

If the authority has to issue an order on the registration of the dog and make sure that the owner of the dog complies with it, the supervision may result in an invoice according to the authority's fee, notes Simonen-Jokinen.

“Ultimately, the authority can make an investigation request to the police for non-compliance with the given order.”

“ “Misuse of the dog registry is not a big problem.”

Dog registry the electronic transaction service has been provided by the IT company Siili Solutions. Its purchase price was 249,000 euros, says Vehkakoski. The figure does not include value added tax.

The costs are spread over the years 2022–2024. According to Vehkakoski, the transaction service delivery project is not yet completely finished.

The maintenance of the dog register, on the other hand, cost the agency about 483,000 euros last year. Maintenance costs include information system maintenance, customer service costs and the costs of the agency's own work, says Vehkakoski.

“This year, costs are expected to decrease when the need for purchased customer service decreases after the transition period ends.”

The costs of maintaining the register for the Food Agency are covered by fees collected from the notifiers. Currently, the dog's registration fee is 10 euros when done via electronic transaction and 19 euros when done with a form notification.

All Puppies must be registered in the dog registry when the owner changes or no later than three months after birth.

Social media discussions have divided opinions for and against the register. Some dog owners have considered the need for a register, as there is already, for example, the Kennel Association's dog register.

According to Terhi Simonen-Jokinen, the dog registry helps in monitoring the well-being of dogs, controlling animal diseases and planning the activities of the authorities, just like other animal registries in use.

Organizations that take care of found animals have also been able to use the dog registry until the beginning of 2024. According to him, this speeds up the return of registered dogs to their owners.

“The necessity of the dog registry has been defined during the preparation of the legislation, and the Finnish Parliament has deemed it necessary.”

Vehkoski, on the other hand, points out that animal registries are not one-time projects that are “fulfilled”, but rather a continuous activity.

“The benefits of the dog registry will become more and more concrete in the future, when the coverage of the registration improves and people get used to using the dog registry as part of responsible dog ownership.”

Finland The Kennel Association told in the fall About abuses related to the Food Agency's dog register. For example, fake information and another dog's microchip IDs have been reported to the register. In that case, the dog to which the microchip ID actually belongs could not be registered.

The information entered in the dog register is not checked by the Food Agency in real time, but the owner of the dog is responsible for entering the correct information.

According to Simonen-Jokinen, only a few cases of misuse of the register have come to light. To his knowledge, there are only three of them.

“Understandably, abuse interests the media and gets visibility in the public eye, but it's not a big problem,” he states.