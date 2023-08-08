Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/08/2023 – 15:52 Share

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said that “a dog that barks does not bite”, when commenting on the arrest of Pará farmer Arilson Strapasson, last Thursday, 3rd, for having threatened the PT candidate with death. “Any citizen who bravado on the street, ‘I kill, I catch, I hit, I shoot’, will be called to the police station to give a statement”, said the president this Monday, 7, in Santarém, Pará.

The statements were made at the launch event of Infovia 01, which is part of the Norte Conectado program. It connects the city of Pará to Manaus through 1.1 kilometers of fiber optic cable implanted in the bed of Amazonian rivers. Strapasson stated that he would stay at the same hotel as Lula so he could “shoot” the president in the belly. The threats were made on August 2, the eve of his arrest, while the farmer was buying drinks.

Lula was accompanied by a delegation of ministers and the state governor, Helder Barbalho (MDB-PA), an ally of the government, at the event this Monday. “I found out, Helder, that in this city there is a guy who was arrested because he said he was going to kill me. People have the right to talk as much nonsense as they want, but not to offend others,” said the president.

The PT’s speech was preceded by speeches by ministers Camilo Santana (Education) and Juscelino Filho (Communications). The president also said that the government needs to “rebuild democracy” and that “it is aware of the role it plays in this country”.

testimony to the PF

Strapasson was arrested by the Federal Police last Thursday. According to the corporation’s note on the case, the farmer “would have said that he would shoot the president in the belly and asked those present if they knew where he would stay when he went to the municipality.” He referred to the agenda that the president fulfills this Monday in Santarém.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed the arrest and said that the farmer is being investigated for the crime of “publicly inciting or preparing an attack against a person or property, for political, social or religious reasons”, provided for in the law that defines crimes against the State and political order. and social. The penalty is one to three years in prison. On Friday the 4th, Strapasson was released after undergoing a custody hearing.

The PF said that the farmer would have confirmed in his testimony that he was at the acts of January 8 in Brasília and that he admitted to having financed demonstrations in favor of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in Pará. The day after the arrest, the Federal Police carried out a search and seizure order at two of his addresses.