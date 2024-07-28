Humans and dogs have been close companions for about 30,000 years, according to anthropological and DNA evidence. So it would make sense that they would be uniquely suited to interpret human emotions. They have evolved to read verbal and visual cues from their owners, and previous research has shown that with their keen sense of smell, they can even detect the odor of stress in human sweat.

Dogs suffer for their humans

Researchers found that not only can they smell stress, in this case represented by higher levels of the hormone cortisol, but they also react emotionally to it.

For the new study, published in Scientific Reports, scientists at the University of Bristol in England recruited 18 dogs of different breeds, along with their owners. Eleven volunteers who were unfamiliar with the animals were subjected to a stress test that involved public speaking and doing arithmetic, while samples of their underarm sweat were collected on pieces of cloth.

Next, the human participants were given a relaxation exercise that included watching a nature video in a beanbag chair with dim lighting, after which new sweat samples were taken. Sweat samples from three of these volunteers were used in the study.

Participants were divided into three groups and sniffed sweat samples from one of three volunteers. Before doing so, the dogs were trained to know that a food bowl in one location contained a treat and that a bowl in another location did not contain a treat. During the test, the bowls that did not contain a treat were sometimes placed in one of three “ambiguous” locations.

In a test session, when they smelled a sample from a stressed volunteer, compared to the smell of a cloth without a sample, they were less likely to approach the bowl in one of the ambiguous locations, suggesting that they thought this bowl did not contain a reward. Previous research has shown that the expectation of a negative outcome reflects a depressed mood.

The findings imply that when in the company of stressed individuals, they are more pessimistic about uncertain situations, while proximity to people with a relaxed odor does not have this effect, says Zoe Parr-Cortes, lead author of the study and a PhD student at the Bristol Veterinary School at the University of Bristol.

“Dogs have learned to live with us for thousands of years, and much of their evolution has happened alongside us. Both humans and dogs are social animals, and there’s an emotional contagion between us,” he says. “Being able to sense another pack member’s stress was probably helpful because it alerted them to a threat that another pack member had already detected.”

The fact that the odor came from an unfamiliar individual speaks to the importance of smell to animals and how it affects emotions in such practical situations, says Katherine A. Houpt, professor emeritus of behavioral medicine at Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. Houpt, who was not involved in the new study, suggests that the stress odor may have reduced hunger because it is known to affect appetite.

“It might not be that it’s changing their decision-making, but rather that it’s changing their motivation for food,” she says. “It makes sense because when you’re super stressed, you’re not as interested in that candy bar.”

This research, Houpt adds, shows that they have empathy based on smell as well as visual and verbal cues. And when you’re stressed, that might translate into behaviors your dog doesn’t normally display, she says. It also leaves us wondering how stress affects animals under the added burden of an anxious owner.

“If they respond to a milder stress like this, I’d be interested to see how they responded to something more serious like an impending tornado, losing a job, or failing a test,” Houpt says. “You’d expect the dog to be even more attuned to a real threat.”

Could dogs survive without humans?

It’s easy to look into the adoring eyes of our cuddled pups and think that they would be utterly helpless without us. Even the thought of a pet dog living in the wild is enough to make some owners despair. But imagine if humans suddenly disappeared and dogs had to fend for themselves. In such an apocalyptic scenario, could dogs survive in a world without people?

“I have no doubt that dogs would survive without us,” Jessica Pierce, a faculty member at the Center for Bioethics and Humanities at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and author of ” A Dog’s World: Imagining the Lives of Dogs in a World without Humans ” (Princeton University Press, 2021). “Dogs are descended from wolves and still have much of the behavioral repertoire of wolves and other wild canids, so they know how to hunt and scavenge.”

Without humans, our former pets would likely turn back the clock on their domestication and live as wild species. However, not all dogs would survive this transition. Today, there is a wide variety of dog breeds, and some are less equipped for the wild than others.

For example, short-faced dogs like pugs and bulldogs are prone to various health problems, including those that restrict their breathing, which would hinder their ability to hunt. They are also bred with short tails, which would harm them socially when interacting with wild dogs.

“Tails are an important part of the communication toolbox,” Pierce said. “Even if you’re slightly less skilled at communicating something like an aggressive feeling or a feeling of submission, you’re more likely to get into a fight than if you were able to send clear signals.”

Dogs who are more likely to get into a fight are more likely to get hurt and less likely to survive. Luckily for our barking friends, humans would no longer be around to dictate dog breeding habits. As a result, different breeds would intermingle, allowing natural selection to forge the fittest mongrels.

These doomsday dogs may have also interbred with wolves to create hybrids where their ranges overlap. Stray dogs and wolves are already intermingling in Europe in countries like Italy, according to a 2017 study published in the journal Global Ecology and Conservation . Friederike Range , an associate professor at the University of Veterinary Medicine in Vienna who studies both dogs and wolves, told Live Science that the main thing that really separates the two is us.

“While wolves are primarily hunters and dogs are primarily scavengers, it’s a continuum,” Range said. “And wolves can also be scavengers and dogs can hunt.” For example, wolves can be found living in human landfills just like stray dogs do, and stray dogs can be found hunting wild prey just like wolves do.

Even if dogs could get by in a world without humans, wouldn’t they be miserable without morning fetch or evening commotion? Neither Pierce nor Range see them suffering psychologically without owners.

Pierce noted that in a domestic environment, humans suppress many canine behaviors, such as wandering, digging and peeing, because they are annoying. Unmanned dogs have no such restrictions, and while they may not have the same home comforts as domesticated dogs, they may be better off psychologically. “What they have that domesticated dogs lack is freedom,” Pierce said.

Having studied dogs that live independently of humans, Range has observed how these animals form their own social groups and believes that food is a more important factor in the well-being of these dogs than human companionship.

“If we were to disappear, food would be the main problem for dogs, not the loss of humans as social partners,” Range said. “As long as they could find food, they would be perfectly happy without us.”