Dogs Secret videos filmed by the Right to Animals organization: Protective dogs are trained through violent means in hobbyist training

The videos, secretly filmed, show how dogs are beaten, kicked and strangled in guard dog training.

24.2. 15:54

Justice According to the organization for animals, dogs are trained in protection by violent methods in Finland.

The organization released secretly filmed videos from guard dog training fields on Wednesday. The videos show how violence is targeted at dogs in training.

Among other things, dogs are beaten on the head, kicked and strangled. Spike and electric collars are also used in dogs.

The trainings are organized by the German Shepherd Dog Association and its associations.

He was the first to report on the matter Yle.

With videos authority dogs are not trained, but a hobby.

According to the Right to Life organization, this is not the way of a few dog enthusiasts, but the culture of training through violence has spread widely among conservation enthusiasts.

The videos published by the organization have been shot in Paimio and Loviisa.

According to the organization, most of the videos have been shot from the forest on the edge of the training ground so that the enthusiasts featured in the video were unaware of the filming. Some of the videos were shot with a camera left in the training hall.

“This has been the only way to get evidence of violence against dogs,” Kristo Muurimaa The Association for the Right to Animals says in the association’s press release.

“Prior to filming, the treatment of the dogs has been notified to the German Shepherd Association and the Surveillance Veterinarian. These announcements have led nowhere. The German Shepherd Dog Association has denied the whole matter and the authorities have not been able to intervene without incidental evidence. Now the evidence is there and the violence must end. ”

The organization has asked the police in Southwest Finland and Eastern Uusimaa to investigate whether there has been a violation of the Animal Welfare Act in the training methods.

On Wednesday The German Shepherd Association published a bulletin stating that violence is not part of dog protection training.

According to it, violent training methods and illegal dog training equipment are not allowed in conservation training under the German Shepherd Dog Association.

“Such training methods and tools are not in line with the ethical guidelines of the German Shepherd Association. Dog training should always be based primarily on reinforcing desired behavior and not punishing misbehavior, ”says the president of the German Shepherd Association Sami Baggström in the organization’s bulletin.

According to the association, abuses need to be addressed and reported on.

In February, the German Shepherd Association organized events for its training instructors and subdivisions, which also repeated instructions on dog training. According to the association, the events focused on tackling abuses. The association has also set up an ethics working group to promote responsible practices in training under the association.

Finland According to the Animal Training Association, training through pain or fear is neither acceptable nor necessary in any type of dog hobby.

“All the skills needed by working and hobby dogs can be successfully trained for modern ones using reward-based methods, and protection is no exception here,” the association said in a press release released Wednesday.

According to the association, for example, the Border Guard has set a good example by moving to non-violent methods in the training of its working dogs.