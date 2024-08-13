Home World

From: Lilly Geissler

Press Split

What smells so good here? These dog perfumes would actually be a good idea! © IMAGO/Ilya Pitalev

A luxury brand is launching a perfume for dogs. But we don’t know any dog ​​that would actually wear it.

The luxury fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana now has a dog perfume launched on the market. 99 euros will be the price of the masterful fragrance experience pooch and master taste it. The scent? A mixture of ylang-ylang and sandalwood. The scent was inspired by Domenico Dolce’s loyal friend Fefe. Accordingly, a 24-carat gold paw adorns the bottle.

If you want to make your dog happy, don’t buy expensive perfume, but simply make toys for him yourself:

You have to ask yourself: what dog would wear that anyway? Dogs’ noses are incredibly sensitive and most of the time, our furry friends don’t necessarily find what we owners like appealing. So we simply thought about which scents our dogs would actually like. You’ll have to look long and hard for luxurious ingredients and golden paws here:

1. Stinky sock

A truly exquisite scent. For all the dogs of the world who just can’t leave the basket of dirty laundry alone. “Stinky Socks” is what it says on the tin: The slightly bitter scent captivates with a top note of cheese and sweat and finally gives your beloved pet something to sniff. Now your good dog doesn’t have to steal socks from the laundry anymore.

2. Eau de PóPó

We humans may not understand it, but for dogs, sniffing each other’s butts is an important social interaction. We humans shake hands, hug or kiss each other; our pets, on the other hand, sniff each other.

Accordingly, a dog perfume should also smell like a dog. “Eau de PóPó” always smells like the butt of a dog’s best friend. This way, man’s best friend can enjoy the scent of his best friend all day long.

3. Baton Frais

Ah, the smell of fresh sticks! Or not so fresh sticks… If we’re honest, a half-mothed stick smells and tastes the best. You’re really happy when you find one just like that on a walk in the woods. OK, maybe your master and mistress aren’t such a big fan… But the other dogs will turn green with jealousy.

4. Chicken Loco

Does it smell a bit like chicken here? Yes, who doesn’t know it. The owner has cooked, but unfortunately there is nothing left for the poor, starving dog. “Pollo Loco” isn’t the real thing, but at least it smells like a delicious portion of chicken nuggets. That turns the head of every female dog in the park.

5. Squirrel’s Secret

Squirrels? Squirrels! Yes, the little rodents are damn annoying. It’s terrible if your owner doesn’t recognize that. Of course, barking and running in circles is the appropriate reaction to such a threat. That’s why there’s “Squirrel’s Secret” for dogs who want to attract attention.

6. Chien mouillé and chienne mouillée

Who doesn’t know the smell of wet dog? “Chien mouillé” tries to recreate this exquisite scent experience. For the sophisticated female dog there is “Chienne mouillée”. Wet dog… for her.

7. POOZE!

Ahhhh… did it rain? This fragrance doesn’t smell like fresh rain, but rather like what comes after the rain: the puddles. A hint of stale water, a touch of dirt and mud. Your dog will want to roll around in this perfume.

8. Confession

Yes, we’re talking about perfumes for dogs. “Confusion” is a bit out of the ordinary. The delicate scent of catnip and fresh grass is for those who like to make a special impression. The scent is fresh and new, but the other dogs can’t quite understand it.

9. The Trash

“Le Trashé” is wild, young, cheeky and smells of everything we love: old pizza, rotten banana, empty food containers. So seductive that any dog ​​will find it difficult to keep their paws off this perfume.

10. “NO!”

OK, so to finish, a scent that probably suits the owners better. “NO!”, the favorite word of masters and mistresses, is now available in scent form. What does it smell like? Seduction, of course. “NO!” smells like all the things you know you shouldn’t do. Jumping on the couch, stealing the old shoe, licking your mistress’s face. Who can be mad at you when you smell so good.

More cute furry friends can be found here: Dachshund loves his food and rolls back and forth with happiness – vet explains his behavior Dog jumps into the sea squeaking – video amuses millions “In his previous life an actor” – adorable video of a dog conquers the internet

Do you have any ideas for dog perfumes that the little treasures would actually wear? These were our suggestions, let us know which absolutely fragrant dog perfumes we missed!