Dogs Pertti Nurmi wanted to buy a dog and got an American bull Chapo – the dog became a 74-pound parlor, and now Nurmi wants to dispel the aggressive reputation of the breed

Chapo is known to be Finland’s largest American bull. It attracts attention as you walk down the street and is a familiar sight in a Tampere battle hall. Owner Pertti Nurmi explains what life is like with an exceptionally big dog.

“Is is it dangerous? ” the man asks in English.

From TamperePertti Nurmihas just entered the street from the Thai and kickboxing club Chitalada Finland’s hall door when a man with a foreign background comes to talk. This has spotted Nurmi’s exceptionally large dog.

It’s not dangerous, Nurmi assures, and the stranger dares to give the Chapo dog scratches.