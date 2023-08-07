Four paws in the lap of luxury: How yacht manufacturers are responding to the pet trend and how to go for a walk on the high seas.

Right at the top: Life is bearable on the sun deck of Amare II. Image: Heesen Yachts

AMembers of the truly wealthy circles have to deal with problems that the common taxpayer is unaware of. The Dutch Heesen shipyard, one of the top addresses for the construction of magnificent private ships, draws attention to such a thing. It is about the proper keeping of dogs on superyachts.

As you can imagine, yachts lack street lamps, house corners, electrical boxes and parked car tires that you can easily lift your leg on when you go for a walk. And we’re not even talking about legacies of a firmer consistency.