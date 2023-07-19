Dogs on vacation: amusi together with the expert Costanza Delsante has compiled a series of tips for spending a perfect summer with your pet

The days of relaxation and fun have finally arrived to spend on holiday with family, friends and, of course, our four-legged friend. But we’re really sure we’re ready to handle ours pet away from home, between sun and salt? Perhaps not everyone knows that the holiday does not require, for ours doga real change of diet, but small precautions can be taken to facilitate diet management during the summer holidays. amusi she asked the vet Constance Delsante some tips to be excellent hosts even on the move.

Dogs on vacation: movement is essential

