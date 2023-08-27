Monday, August 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dogs of War | After 13 years, a new litter of war dogs was born in the Niinisalo garrison

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
Dogs of War | After 13 years, a new litter of war dogs was born in the Niinisalo garrison

16 conscripts from each arrival batch are selected for dog handler training. The conscript trainer is assigned his own name dog, which he takes care of, guides and trains.

NINISALON the chirping of the garrison’s new residents can already be heard from the doorway, where the new mother dog, almost five-year-old German shepherd Kiti, stands to meet the guests, happily wagging her tail.

Before you can see the puppies, you must take care of good hygiene: clean the soles of your shoes with a brush holder and wash your hands.

#Dogs #War #years #litter #war #dogs #born #Niinisalo #garrison

See also  Menstruation "What independence do you mean at all?" Sauli asks Jenn - Ranger Kuukautinen follows Presidential Couple's Independence Day
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Disturbances | Trains run again between Huopalahti and Kirkkonummi, the disruption between Kirkkonummi and Karjaa continues

Disturbances | Trains run again between Huopalahti and Kirkkonummi, the disruption between Kirkkonummi and Karjaa continues

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result