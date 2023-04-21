In a March 3 study, published on Science Advancesthere was talk of the dogs of Chernobyl, with demographic insights into the populations that inhabit the nuclear exclusion zone and obviously the related

The 1986 Chernobyl plant accident was the world’s largest nuclear disaster, and the subsequent fallout from the fires that burned for ten days after the explosion, ha released radioactive chemicals that spread across much of northeastern Europeacross the continent and even in North America.

The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone (CEZ), an area of ​​2,600 square kilometers (1,615 square miles) that was hardest hit by the disaster, has remained uninhabited ever since, but now, years later, Scientists are examining the impact of prolonged radiation exposure on Chernobyl dogs.

The effects of radiation on frogs near Chernobyl have been observed with some surprising results, however the mammals within the CEZ have been very little studied.

In the immediate aftermath of the explosion, populations reportedly declined significantly. Some animal populations thrive without human interference: for example, in the demilitarized zone of Korea, animal populations are increasing. While some species around Chernobyl recovered in the nearly 37 years since, many have not.

The free-roaming domestic dogs now present within the CEZ are believed to be the potential descendants of pets left behind when the city was evacuated; while some dogs were put down at the time to help curb the spread of radioactive contamination, evidently some survived and were even fed and cared for by the cleaners.

What happened to the Chernobyl generations of dogs

Dog populations of Chernobyl today come cared for and fed by the workers in some areas, and there is even the Chernobyl Dog Research Initiative which was formed in response to the increase in the size of the population, which once numbered about 800 individuals.

The researchers found that there are three different groups of dogs within these areas: a group living near Chernobyl City about 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) from the power plant; a group living in the same area as the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (CNPP); and a third group who live in Slavutych, a relatively less contaminated city where people still live about 45 kilometers (28 miles) from the disaster site.

Using blood samples collected from the dogs in each of the three areas, the team were able to examine each dog’s DNA and compare them for parentage and radiation effects, and found that the CNPP population had the greatest genetic isolation, suggesting that these dogs mostly represent the population that was present before or immediately after the disaster.

By comparing the DNA of the three groups of dogs from Chernobyl with the DNA of dog populations in other parts of the world, the team was able to show evidence of a clear genetic difference. The team also found evidence of relatedness among these populations and that there are three distinct family groups.

The Chernobyl dogs present within the city area shared the majority of DNA with pincher-related breeds, while the dogs of the CNPP population had more in common with herding breeds, and unlike wild wolf populations which form family groups with defined territories, these groups exist relatively close to each other.

The team concluded that these populations can be used as model to inform how resources should be managed in these types of disasters and help us understand how humans could survive in areas with extreme environmental conditions, and hopefully this work will help scientists develop better ideas for living with the effects of radiation than purebred cats.

