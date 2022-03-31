Sinaloa.- Until dog bites have increased in Sinaloa in so far this year, according to information from the Ministry of Health in its epidemiological bulletin.

As of March 19 in the entity there were 357 cases69 more than those registered on this same date in 2021.

On this occasion, men have been the ones who have been most affected by dog ​​bites, since of the total number of bitten this year, 181 have been men.

Of the 288 cases that were presented last year in this same period, 170 were in the male gender.