If the animals that live in a building with several condominiums should disturb the neighbors, there are a number of useful tools to protect themselves

A common scenario when you find yourself living in a condominium with several apartments is the disturbance caused by the other tenants of the building if not by the neighbors themselves. The situations can be among the most varied, among i parties organized at all hours of the day (and of the night!) in the presence of animals which, in one way or another, can be a serious nuisance for everyone’s peace. Dogs in particular can be the cause of annoying noises due to their constant barking. Most of them, it should be remembered, limit themselves to barking only on certain occasions, but unfortunately some tend to do it more frequently, even in the hours when most people rest. The website www.quotidiano.net writes it.

Considering that it is practically impossible to force a dog to stop making annoying noises, just as you cannot force a tenant to leave your home, how is it possible to defend yourself? What are the legal tools at our disposal? Let’s try to clarify a bit.

Generally speaking, each condominium has its own regulation, which establishes precise rules regarding the times in which silence and public peace must be respected. Generally the rules refer to a protected time slot which goes from 22:00 in the evening to 8:00 the following morning, and from 14:00 to 16:00.

