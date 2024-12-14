‘Two Boys with a Mastiff’ by Francisco de Goya

Another of the most famous works starring dogs is ‘Two Boys with a Mastiff’, by Francisco de Goya, a painting made between 1786 and 1787, during the painter’s time at the court of King Carlos III. The work belongs to the series of cartoons designed for tapestries that decorated royal spaces, in this case, the dining room of the Prince of Asturias in the El Pardo Palace. As for the scene, it shows two children in a playful attitude with a large Spanish mastiff, known for its loyalty and strength, which occupies a central position and conveys a feeling of balance and protection.

FRANCISCO DE GOYA / PRADO MUSEUM