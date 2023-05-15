Tamaulipas.- Some residents of the common La Peñitain Victoria Citythey saw that some stray dogs they were very busy eating something in one gap.

Someone approached to see what they were eating and discovered that it was the dismembered remains of a human being.

According to data from the Excelsior newspaper, this case was discovered at about 7:00 a.m. this Sunday, in a path or gap that leads to La Peñita.

Inhabitants of that ejido saw that the dogs were eating something that was inside some black bagswhich caught their attention.

They approached where the dogs were devouring something, and then they saw pieces of a human body, which were scattered on the path or gap. They called the authorities.

When police officers, investigators and experts from the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office attended, they realized that the body had been beheadedand they cut off his arms and legs.