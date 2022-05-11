This foundation is run by Salima Kadawi, a woman in her forties, who dedicated her life to helping animals. This lady spends most of her days in this place; Dogs manipulate and feed cats, and heal the wounds of those who have been affected by evil and disease, or they were hit by a car, or they were crushed by human hands.

Salima is very famous in the bride of the north, especially after she decided to establish an association to shelter animals, an association through which she fulfilled a dream she had had since childhood, which is to give care to street animals, which she always sympathized with whenever she came across. Salima, a mother of a child, founded her association in 2013, and built a special shelter for animals to protect and treat them.

Since childhood

A lover of cats, turtles and donkeys, she was raised in a well-to-do family with a Moroccan father and an English mother. Just as she is good at listening to animals’ whining and understanding what they are, she speaks languages ​​fluently.

Salima lived for many years in the “Souk al-Baqar” neighborhood of Tangier, where she saw how animals were often treated with contempt and violence. When she was eight years old, she sympathized with dogs and cats and did not hesitate to feed them.

After moving to Britain, Salima became more aware of the importance of awareness of caring for animals, so she came up with the idea of ​​creating an association in her mother country, and soon the young woman began communicating with the Tangier authorities, to realize her project on the ground, which is to open the door to all animals, especially sick or injured ones. .

Salima al-Qadawi said that English organizations and associations concerned with animals supported her at first, until she was able to manage the affairs of her association and fly its wings, and according to what the initiative’s owner told “Sky News Arabia”, this cost her more than 200 thousand dollars of her own money.

Above all, the animal lover says her academic field was a far cry from her childhood dream; She is neither a veterinarian nor an animal expert, but she studied translation and economics in Spain and then England in Cambridge, but soon embraced her mother city Tangiers to settle with her husband and daughter.

Helping animals and people

Salima appears in one of the videos, which she posted on her charity’s page, as she runs on the beach with a number of amputee dogs, who benefited from wheelchairs. According to the director of the reserve, these dogs were brought from the street after fatal accidents.

Salima said in a statement to “Sky News Arabia” that “the door of this space is open to all animals that need care without exception,” and believes that “there is an urgent need to saturate people with a culture of animal welfare as creatures with feelings and feelings.”

She confirmed that the shelter currently houses more than six hundred animals, “including 450 dogs and 100 cats, in addition to 40 donkeys and other animals, including storks, sheep, goats and pigs.”

These animals are supervised by a skilled staff of veterinarians and animal husbandry experts, whose only concern is to give them the necessary tenderness and care.

Also, Salima was keen to hire workers who love to take care of animals, including a number of people who were previously homeless, and thus she killed two birds with one stone; It fulfilled the dream of childhood with the help of animals and also gave a job opportunity to simple people who know the suffering of homelessness and suffer both on the sidewalks of the street.

Pet care is not a luxury.

The owner of the initiative refuses to describe her interest in pets as a luxury and a secondary matter, and says that it is a charitable work that has priority in view of the increasing number of animals that are abandoned, or are being neglected without reasonable cause.

The spokeswoman does not hide that continuing to give these animals care, nutrition, vaccinations and meeting their needs requires huge expenses, noting that she spent hundreds of thousands of dollars of her own money.

Salima Kadawy, president of the Animal Shelter, also succeeded in convincing city authorities to think of more humane ways to deal with stray dogs.

More than 4 years ago, the Tangiers authorities agreed to cooperate with the association, in order to invest in more humane ways for animals, especially stray dogs that are killed in brutal ways in order to get rid of them. However, according to Salima, her agreement with the authorities faltered, and she has not received any support until today.

Salima swore since her childhood to help the animals, a promise she made to herself and will not break it, and she confirmed in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that she will continue to work to make Tangier a model city without rabies and without stray dogs, and that she will continue to work with her “wonderful” team, As she describes it, to continue her charitable work to the last breath.