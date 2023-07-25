Dogs | Free-running dogs are shocking in Katajanokka – Some influencer is even considering moving elsewhere

Social influencer Veera Papinoja encounters stray dogs in Katajanokka every day. They stress her dog Sidney. HS has received tips about Katajanokka’s stray dogs from other sources as well.

At liberty Walking dogs cause anger and resentment in Helsinki’s Katajanokka.

“Lastly yesterday, two fairly large dogs ran towards us on the loose. Today’s morning run went completely wrong, because due to fear and stress, my dog ​​barked at all the dogs that came by,” says social media influencer Veera Bianca, who lives in Katajanokka, or Veera Papinoja for HS.

Papinoja’s three-year-old Shetland sheepdog Sidney is timid, so surprising encounters with dogs running free cause the young male dog anxiety and stress. Loose dogs Papinos can be seen every day in different parts of Katajanokka. Most encounters take place in the green area inside the walls of Hotel Katajanoka and on the beach route.

“My dog’s stress then erupts in barking and stomach symptoms. I have spent a lot of time and money on training the dog, and such encounters can set training efforts back months,” says Papinoja.

At worst Katajanoka’s stray dogs have even attacked, says Papinoja.

“There has been such male-on-male macho and I myself have had to go between dogs.”

Social influencer opened up about Katajanokka’s dog culture on Instagram on Monday. According to her own words, after the Story releases, Papinoja has received hundreds of messages from different parts of Helsinki. They wonder about Katajanokka’s mood.

“What is really happening there, the messages ask. It seems that there is no such dog culture elsewhere. It also seems that the phenomenon has only grown year by year,” says Papinoja.

Papinoja has more than 40,000 followers on Instagram. He spreads the message of body positivity on his podcast and social media accounts, among other things.

The seaside Katajanokka, located in the heart of Helsinki, is a sought-after residential area.

Ten Papinoja, who moved from Turku to Helsinki a year ago, has lived in different parts of the city, including Töölö, Kallio, Vallila and Meilahti.

“I lived in Meilahti with a dog, but I never came across one like this. The dogs just passed by there. On the one hand, it was good, but on the other hand, it was a culture shock, because I’m used to exchanging information with half-acquaintances while jogging.”

Papinoja has lived in Katajanokka for three years. According to him, there is a lot of good in the dog culture in the area.

“Katajanokka has a close-knit dog community and we have a lot of dog acquaintances. Usually the encounters take place in a good spirit.”

Papinoja emphasizes that he doesn’t mind being kept free for those dogs that are under the owner’s control.

“I understand that owners want to let their dogs run free. But they don’t think that encounters with other dogs can cause fear and stress.”

Priests says that he also discussed the topic with the locals on social media. Mothers of small children living in the area also share the concern. Dogs have also been kept free in the vicinity of Katajanokka elementary school during school opening hours.

HS has also received a news tip about Katajanokka’s stray dogs from another source.

“Mothers say that children are afraid of dogs running towards them. The dog may also chase a running child and even bite. It causes fear and trauma for children.”

Papinoja has not yet been in contact with the police or other parties. He was in contact with Hotel Katajanokka, but from there he was advised to contact the city of Helsinki. The hotel grounds are owned by the city, so the hotel cannot directly intervene. However, according to Papinoja, the hotel has noticed a phenomenon and hopes for a change.

“I’m too kind in situations to call the police or to be strict in any way. For example, I have not warned the dog owners about the order law, but kindly told them that the situation is not ok for my dog. In response, I received an embarrassing sorisor.”

Papinojan according to the owners justify keeping the dog free in a European way. That, for example, in Berlin well-behaved dogs are allowed to roam freely and in Finland they are too law-abiding.

“I have been told that I should take things a little more casually. I would take it if my dog ​​wasn’t anxious and showing symptoms so strongly.”

Papinoja says that if the situation continues, he plans to contact the city.

Moving out of the area has also been on Papinoja’s mind. He says he knows two other dog owners who have moved away from Katajanoka.

“I love living here and I wouldn’t want to move away. But sometimes I find myself looking online at a terraced house in Espoo.”

Organizational Act the dog must be kept on a leash at all times.

Dogs may only be kept free in urban areas in dog parks, dog training areas and closed yards.

Even then, the dog must be under the supervision and control of its owner or walker. Outside of built-up areas, dogs may be kept free in accordance with the Hunting Act from August 20 until the end of February. Even then, the permission of the land owner or hunting right holder must be obtained to keep the dog free.