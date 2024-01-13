Home page World

Search operation with a tragic outcome on Innichberg: dogs find a German holidaymaker in South Tyrol dead in the forest. © South Tyrol State Fire Brigade Association

Drama about a German girl in South Tyrol. She was on vacation with her family, went for a walk and never came back.

Innichen – A tragic discovery ended the extensive search operation in the Pustertal. On Friday (January 2), the mountain rescue service and the financial police were looking for a German girl who had not returned from a walk. A dog team finally discovered her lifeless body below a forest path on the Innichberg.

Have an accident on vacation? German girl doesn't come back from a walk in South Tyrol

The 16-year-old girl had left the house alone in the morning during her vacation in South Tyrol. When she didn't return, her worried parents alerted the police. Unfortunately, fatal hiking accidents are not uncommon in South Tyrol.

The exact circumstances of the accident are currently uncertain. It is believed that she slipped and fell on the icy forest road – and then possibly froze to death in the ditch.

Drama about a German girl in the Puster Valley – attempts to revive her fail

Efforts by rescue workers to revive the girl were unsuccessful. An emergency doctor confirmed her death at the scene of the accident. A helicopter transported the German holidaymaker's body into the valley. The tragic accident occurred at an altitude of 1450 meters. Pastors look after the affected family.

The South Tyrol State Fire Brigade Association reported on the tragic event on Facebook. The comments are full of great sympathy for the family from Germany.

A similar accident occurred in South Tyrol in June last year: a German hiker died alone next to a panoramic path in the Alps. His cause of death was initially unclear. (moe)

