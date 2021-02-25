Dogs Defense Forces Investigate Right to Animals Allegation of Treating War Dogs in Training – The Organization Tweeted Receiving Tips on Violent Treatment of Dogs

Violence in dog training came up for discussion on Wednesday when Yle reported on the Right to Animals material on the abuse of protection dogs.

Defense Forces investigates the Right to Animals allegation of violent treatment of dogs in training, says the Defense Forces’ Information Manager Max Archipelago To BTI from the General Staff. The Organization for the Right to Animals said on Thursday On Twitter have received contacts alleging that the Defense Forces use violent methods and tools in dog training.

“The argument came as a surprise to us. Our Defense Dog Coordinator does not recognize that anything like this has happened, ”says Arhippainen.

According to Arhippainen, the matter still needs to be clarified, as the Defense Forces Dog Coordinator is not present in all the places where dogs are trained.

“If the Right to Animals could be clarified in time and place, it would be very useful.”

Animal Rights Campaign and Communications Officer Kristo Muurimaa tells BTI that it is an individual e-mail. The organization has no evidence to support its claim.

“In obtaining background information, it has become clear that there is reason to doubt. It is more difficult to conceal the activities of the Defense Forces than for enthusiasts, ”says Muurimaa.

With the Defense Forces has about 130 war dogs at its disposal, which can be drug or explosive dogs or patrol dogs. The tasks of patrol dogs include protection, which is referred to in the Defense Forces as the use of force. Other tasks for scout dogs include tracking and searching for a person.

In conservation training, the goalie makes simple movements, and the dog gets bitten by the goalie. The training starts with a half-year-old dog from bar games, and the dog is taught, for example, to bite a chew pad.

Because of their precise sense of smell, war dogs are utilized especially in the search for humans or explosives. Tasks that require the use of force include, for example, protecting a target or capturing a person.

Labrador retrievers are used as explosives and narcotics in particular, while German shepherds and Belgian shepherds are used as patrol dogs. The Defense Forces acquires the dogs for their use mainly as puppies.

Violence in dog training rose to debate on Wednesday when Yle reports on secret videos filmed by the Right to Animals organization. The videos show how dogs are kicked, hit in the head and strangled, among other things. The videos do not train authority dogs, but the material concerns protection dog enthusiasts.