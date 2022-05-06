Michele and Jeff Allen have decided to dedicate themselves toadoption of terminally ill and elderly dogs which no one can take care of. Since 2010 they have undertaken this activity that allows the poor little dogs now close to reaching the rainbow bridge to still be able to live in a house full of loveas the end of their life inexorably draws near.

Photo source from Facebook of Monkey’s House Dog Hospice and Sanctuary

Michele and Jeff Allen they live in a house with a large outdoor space in Southampton, New Jersey. Over the years, their home has become the home of animals who need a place of peace where they can spend the last days of their lives.

There are many volunteers who help them prepare meals every day and let them play in the open air. Dogs also receive regular visits to veterinarians. For them, who would otherwise, in most cases, have to live in shelters, it is heaven on earth.

The Monkey’s House Dog Hospice and Sanctuary cares for elderly and terminally ill dogs in the states of New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware but often welcomes creatures from other distant states as well. They help everyone, to remember their beloved Monkey.

As dogs die, they also live and have very specific needs. And there is no help for that, there is no funding for veterinary care, there is no funding for anything.

Photo source from Facebook of Monkey’s House Dog Hospice and Sanctuary

Adopting terminally ill and elderly dogs, heaven on earth exists for them

Monkey’s House also exists thanks to local volunteers who lend a hand in dog management.

Photo source from Facebook of Monkey’s House Dog Hospice and Sanctuary

There are many people who, together with the Allen, guarantee these dogs a dignified end of life.

Photo source from Facebook of Monkey’s House Dog Hospice and Sanctuary

Remembering Monkey, a small dog with stray problems who after his death inspired the couple to create the organization dedicated to him.