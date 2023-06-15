The dog has always been considered man’s best friend, it is the favorite animal of many and the most common pet. In Spain there are more than 9 million dogs registered as pets, according to 2021 data from the National Association of Pet Food Manufacturers. However, an aggressive dog can be a problem for its owner or for the person who has a conflict with it. Magazine Scientific Reports post this thursday an article which holds that days with the highest temperatures and the most ultraviolet (UV) radiation increase the probability that a dog will bite a person.

In the study, they analyzed data on dog bites in eight US cities between 2009 and 2018, with nearly 70,000 reported bites. The incidence of bites increased 4% on hot days, 11% when UV radiation was highest and 3% when ozone levels rose, the authors say. The relationship between high temperatures and aggressiveness had already been verified in humans, rhesus macaques, mice and rats.

Although they have not established causality, Clas Linnman, lead author of the work, maintains that the explanation could be found in the stress that heat entails for these animals. He also points out that it can influence the behavior of humans towards these animals. Stefania Pineda, a specialist in animal behavior and professor at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM), who has not participated in the research, agrees with Linnman. She adds that, in addition, with the heat, people go outside more and want to interact with the dogs, which can stress them more and end up in an attack. “Heat stress causes them anxiety and translates into aggression,” she says.

As for UV radiation, although the causes are not fully established, Linnman cites several investigations indicating that ultraviolet rays influence the volume of dopamine in the brain’s striatum (involved in cognitive functions and movement regulation). “There may be a link with the sensitivity of reward systems to short-term actions,” explains the researcher.

Pineda, a professor at the UCM, states that aggressiveness is regulated by serotonin and dopamine. If UV radiation is shown to reduce dopamine levels, this would produce signs of anxiety, which can translate into aggressiveness, the ethologist develops.

In the study, the researchers also observed that on weekends there is a lower incidence of bites. Linnman puts it down to both dogs and people being more relaxed and having more time to calmly interact. Pets spend a lot of time alone during the week and can get bored, which can cause stress for these animals. On weekends, they generally spend more time with their owners, do different activities and relax, explains the UCM professor.

Why does a dog bite?

One of the limits that the authors of the research point out is that in the records consulted there was no data on the dog (breed, gender, castration or sterilization status) or on the victim (severity of the attack, age, gender, familiarity with the animal or pre-incident interactions). But the breed does not influence the risk of bite, says Pineda: “Many times, aggression is more common in small dogs than in large dogs.” In addition, he stresses that there is a lack of data on these incidents, because when the attack is from a small dog, medical attention is not usually sought.

A dog bite can have consequences, such as physical injuries, infections and even the transmission of zoonotic diseases that can be fatal, including rabies, says Mónica Boada, a veterinarian and predoctoral researcher at the UCM Faculty of Psychology, who is also not related to the study. In addition to the fact that it can psychologically affect the victim, adds Pineda.

The danger of the dog’s bite depends on its size, asserts the ethologist. If the breed is small, there is a risk of a bite, but the wound will not be comparable to what a Rottweiler can do, for example, she indicates. The large dog has more developed jaws, stronger teeth, and more muscle in the neck. All this means that when you bite, you keep your mouth closed and a tear occurs. If the animal is of a small breed, it bites and releases, so the wound will be milder, concludes Pineda.

“Humans read animals very badly, we don’t understand their language” Stefania Pineda, specialist in animal behavior and professor at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the Complutense University of Madrid

When such an incident occurs, the victim usually knows the animal: “We don’t usually interact with unfamiliar dogs, so the risks are greater with those of family or friends,” says Linnman, lead researcher on the work. Also, they don’t usually attack just because. Usually, it’s a sign that something else is going on. It must be ruled out that there is any pathology and, if it is a behavioral problem, contact an animal behavior specialist to work with the pet, indicate the two experts from the UCM. They can also be possessive and bite if you try to take food or a toy they are protecting, according to the ethologist.

Before biting, the dog warns, but “humans read animals very badly, we don’t understand their language,” says the UCM professor. Some signs that must be taken into account is that he may appear tense, with his hair standing on end or showing his teeth, says Boada, a researcher at the UCM. “After the signals comes the growl and then the bite,” says Pineda.

