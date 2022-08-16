Dogs are also susceptible to the monkeypox virus. French doctors reported in the medical journal The Lancet the first contamination of a Paris gay couple’s pet; an Italian greyhound.

Both men developed sores on their anus six days after having sex with other partners. The rash spread to other parts of their bodies and four days later they felt unwell, with symptoms such as fatigue, headache and fever. A PCR test found that both men were infected with monkey pox.

Twelve days after their first symptoms, they also discovered pox-like sores on their dog’s abdomen. Expert examination revealed that the dog also had a small anal sore. A PCR test confirmed that the animal was also infected with the monkeypox virus. A genetic analysis then showed that the virus DNA isolated from one of the owners was genetically completely identical to the virus found in the dog.

Dog slept in bed with owners

All in all, the researchers dare to conclude that the dog must have picked up the virus from its human housemates. It is not clear exactly how the transfer took place. But the article mentions that the animal slept in the bed with its owners.

The French doctors point out that the dog had an active monkeypox infection and therefore probably was also contagious to other people or animals. But because the owners were in isolation because of their own symptoms, their dog had not been in contact with people or animals during the infectious period. The findings should be a reason to consider temporarily removing pets from monkey pox patients who tested positive, the French write.

Monkeypox was until recently an endemic disease that only occurred in African countries. The first monkeypox outbreak outside Africa occurred in the United States in 2003 and was related to the importation of infected animals. Twelve travel-related monkeypox cases were reported outside of Africa between 2018 and 2021.

Imported mammals

The current major outbreak began in the spring of 2022, when suddenly many infections were reported in Europe and elsewhere in the world, with no epidemiological links to travel or imported mammals. The virus quickly spread through international networks of men who have sex with men. This is still the main risk group in this outbreak.

The European infectious disease service ECDC reports that so far 14,843 infections have been detected in 29 countries in the European Union.

In Spain, where the most infections are (5,270), two patients have died as a result of the infection. In the Netherlands, monkey pox has been diagnosed in 1,025 people, according to the latest update of the RIVM of 11 August. New figures are released every Thursday.

Stigma Neutral names for variants

International experts, led by the World Health Organization WHO, have agreed on the different strains of monkeypox virus henceforth to be indicated with Roman numerals. These will replace the geographical names used so far. The Central African tribe (also known as the Congo Bassin tribe) is given the name Tribe I. The West African tribe is now called Tribe II. The latter also includes two sub-strains, with strain IIb being responsible for the major outbreak of 2022. As far as the WHO is concerned, there must also be a new name for the virus and the disease. The name monkeypox virus dates back to 1958, when the virus was discovered, but no longer meets modern standards for proper naming, avoiding any stigma. The naming of viruses is the responsibility of the International Committee on the Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV), and that organization is currently considering the monkey pox virus. The WHO itself can give new names to existing diseases. In the case of monkeypox, the organization has opted for an open consultation, whereby everyone through a form may suggest a new name. It is not yet known when a decision will be made. See also Simeone travels with 20 footballers, with three homegrown players, to Seville