We’re in Rancho Santa Fe, California, and the shelters here are in urgent need of help for dozens of dogs and cats in distress, who have been rescued from Hurricane Ida that hit areas of Louisiana and Mississippi.

The “Helen Woodward Animal Center” shelter in Rancho Santa Fe has already taken charge of 65 dogs and cats, which have been taken there on a private jet thanks to some pilots who collaborate with Greater Good Charities, an organization that deals with charity. These animals were evacuated from the shelters that were on the hurricane road. Jessica Gercke, spokesperson for the shelter, says the animals are now well and that they need temporary accommodation and then permanent homes. There are currently 40 cats and 25 dogs, and some of them are pregnant.

Shelters in Mississippi and Louisiana are no longer able to offer a safe place for animals, after Hurricane Ida arrived just on the sixteenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, and many residents have had to flee their homes without be sure you can take the animals with you to the shelters.

Erin Robbins, who heads Seattle’s animal transportation program, says Greater Good Charities has received non-stop phone calls to evacuate animals from affected area shelters. “It’s a time when we hope people’s homes will open their doors to accommodate animals in distress,” he says. Temporary housing can last anywhere from a few days to a few weeks, and the Helen Woodward Shelter is covering the bills for food and temporary foster care for anyone who hosts animals in their home. “In this difficult period we need a chain of solidarity”.

