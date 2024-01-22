The deep bond between children and dogs, an inexhaustible source of joy, well-being and stimulation, will be the protagonist of the Quattrozampeinfiera Roma edition. The event will be held at Fiera Roma on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 February and will welcome for the first time Bambility, the educational and recreational project aimed at developing children's social, emotional and motor skills through the wonderful relationship with dogs.

Escape Dog Room Bambility, a unique and fun activity, will involve children and teenagers in games and puzzles to solve with the dog's collaboration, focusing on the importance of positive interaction.

There is room for “Canicross, godscooter, treiball and aquadog

The event includes numerous sporting activities, with exciting challenges such as canicross, a cross-country race in which dog and human compete together, dog scootering and bike joring, which involve towing a two-wheeled vehicle by one or more dogs . Treibball, an interesting discipline that teaches dogs to push balls through a goal, and other activities such as dog duathlon, disc dog, aquadog for water-loving dogs and the puppy class, dedicated to puppies who need learning the basics of socialization will make the event a complete and engaging experience for four-legged friends.

In addition, numerous companies in the pet sector will be present, offering the opportunity to discover the latest news, the most suitable food for your dogs and cats and the latest market trends.

To participate in the event:

Saturday and Sunday from 10.00 to 19.00, with cash registers closing at 18.00.

Free entry for children (0-10 years old), dogs and cats.

Full price ticket €12, with €9 discount downloadable online.

Online ticket available at €8.5.



