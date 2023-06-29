Dogs and cats, goodbye to summer abandonments with “QuattroZampeinFamiglia”

It will be yet another summer with a red dot, not only for the heat but also for the alarm on thesummer abandonment of pets which, like every year, from June to August undergoes a vertiginous increase. If in Italy, in fact, there were over 130,000 abandoned dogs and cats in 2022 alone, of these the 30% (about 500 per day) takes place precisely in the summer period. To deal with this problem, minimizing the presence of guests in the structures and promoting responsible adoptions, the portal was born “QuattroZampeinFamily“.

The search engine offers free visibility to shelters, shelters and kennels throughout Italy with the aim of facilitating the meeting between people who want to adopt a four-legged and the thousands of dogs and cats looking for a family. “The abandonment of animals is a crime punishable not only on a moral but also a criminal level – he declares Loredana Verga, founder of the platform – Article 727 of the Penal Code in fact quotes verbatim ‘anyone who abandons pets is punished with arrest of up to one year or with a fine of between 1,000 and 10,000 euros’. Anyone who lives with a pet knows well how the four-legged friend is in all respects a family member capable of empathizing with our emotions, of absolute dedication, of selfless love and loyalty. She could never betray his trust in her. Abandoning a pet is a cruel and unacceptable act; there may be many reasons, but none justifies the gesture”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

