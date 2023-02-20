Zoagli – The Carabinieri of the Chiavari company tracked down the woman who had left a rented apartment in Zoagli for a few days in which they were found five dogs and two dead cats. It had been the neighbors of the house located in via Aurelia who warned the firefighters about the miasmas coming from inside the house and therefore the macabre discovery of the lifeless bodies of two large dogs, three smaller ones and two cats.

The carabinieri they immediately started the search for the tenant, a 42-year-old woman with a particular family situation. The carabinieri accuse the woman of the crime of abandoning pets while the autopsy on the animals, foreseen at first, will not be carried out as it is impossible to trace the causes of death due to the state of decomposition of the bodies of the five dogs and two cats.