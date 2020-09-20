If it was already a danger to live with people at risk at home because of the possibility of infecting them with the coronavirus. Now We must also pay close attention to our domestic animals, since they can both become infected with the coronavirus and spread it to humans. This is confirmed by a study conducted by Canadian veterinarians after testing several pets.

It must be specified that there is no real evidence that humans contract the virus from animals, But what this study does reveal is that this possibility does exist. In other words, people can spread the virus to their dogs and cats and vice versa. The explanation is that the virus does not change between species and therefore also they may have conditions like us in the respiratory system.

The Canadian study encouraged people with pets who had been infected with COVID-19 to take a sample. And if two weeks of quarantine and possible infection had passed, antibody tests could be offered to look for past infections.

The conclusion of the tests

As a result of analyzing 17 cats, 18 dogs and a ferret, only one of the cats tested was infectiouswhile some did show signs of being infected.

On the other hand, with respect to dogs, 20% were positive for IgG antibodies, that is, a past infection, while one had an episode of a respiratory illness. However, none had positive IgM results, which would indicate a more recent infection. Ferrets are indeed susceptible to infection.

What do the researchers say?

“These preliminary results suggest that a substantial proportion of household pets of people with coronavirus become infected“says article author and veterinary pathologist Dorothee Bienzle from the University of Guelph, Canada.

Faced with this not positive statement, Bienzle affirms about the analyzed cats that those with indeterminate PCR or antibody positive results “were reported by their owners with respiratory diseases and / or of another type at the time of the owner’s COVID-19 infection ”.

Finally, the teacher concludes, on the one hand, that “a substantial proportion of pets in homes of people with COVID-19 end up developing antibodies“And that” as the virus changes minimally or does not change at all after transmission from humans to animals, this reverse transmission can occur”. Therefore, it is advisable to be very attentive to pets and maintain certain precautions.