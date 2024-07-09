Dogs | An expert tells you what to do if a dog attacks you

Dogs|Animal trainer Suomen Läintenkoulutuskeskus recommends stopping and throwing yourself as motionless as possible.

9.7. 20:15

Pit bull i.e. American Pit Bull Terrier attacked a child under the age of ten on Monday In Helsinki’s Vallila and Puri this to the feet. The child received bite wounds that required hospital treatment. A preliminary investigation has been launched into the case.

How should someone who has been attacked by a dog react and defend himself? Should I hit, kick, scream, run away, or what should I do?

Training planner, animal trainer Mervi Niemi Suomen Eläintenkoulutuskeskus oy at least does not directly recommend kicking.

“If you kick or scream, the individual may back off. Another option is for the dog to attack you even more aggressively,” says Niemi.

Peninsula says that he has not familiarized himself with the data or statistics collected on bite cases. However, he mentions in his own opinion that stopping or becoming as motionless as possible would be the best option.

The same reaction is known to be recommended if a person encounters a mother bear moving around her offspring in the forest, in which case it may be dangerous.

Niemi, who is particularly familiar with training dogs and horses, also knows that there are different levels of dog attacks or bites. Sometimes a person might use the expression “biting” when it’s more about “showing off”.

“Often the dog just takes [ihmisen] hand to the mouth or showing, and the incident does not result in damage that would require a visit to the hospital or to see a doctor. Another extreme case, of course, is that I bite right through the skin.”

“ “When small children still walk unsteadily, the dog may consider it suspicious or a threat.”

Vallilan the bite case was similar to the latter. The dog bit the child’s legs so that he needed hospital treatment. According to Niemi, a dog’s behavior can also be breed-specific.

“For example, what is the reason for the dog to chase? A shepherd dog can, for example, run up to a jogger and get in front [pysäyttääkseen karkulaisen]. Or the sheepdog perceives the jogger as a threat [laumalle] and wants to banish this.”

In Vallila’s attack, the victim was less than ten years old. The phenomenon where a child is the target of a dog attack has happened relatively often, and Mervi Nieme is also familiar with it.

“The dog may not have been socialized. If, for example, there are no small people in the family, the family dog ​​is not used to its appearance. When small children still walk unsteadily, the dog may consider it suspicious or a threat.”

In addition to children, according to Nieme, the same dog’s reaction applies to those that look special for some reason, to which the dog is not used to.

“A dog may perceive, for example, a person walking with the help of a walker or canes as vague or unpredictable, and perceive a threat, especially if the person comes directly towards them.”