The problem of animal overweight it is extremely current; dogs and cats gain weight especially in the summer because they spend more time with their owners who tend to give them more to eat and also spoil them with food “from the table” used for human nutrition.

Word of the veterinary experts who for years have been carrying out very accurate research on the quality of animal food on behalf of dying. In short, during the Christmas holidays and the summer holidays it is not only humans who gain weight, but also our 4-legged friends who suffer from bad habits and, often, a little misinformation from their owners.

One out of two dogs is overweight: what is the correct diet?

According to Morando’s animal nutrition experts, there are three main factors that cause overweight: sedentary lifestyle (38%); wrong diets (33%); “rewards” given in the wrong amount (29%). These factors can negatively affect the animal’s health leading to pathologies such as: diabetes, arthritis, respiratory diseases And cardiac.

The animal, dog or cat alike, in this case risks a shorter and potentially lower quality life; to avoid all this you must evaluate a correct and balanced food plan with your veterinarian.

Some human foods can also be given to the animal as nuts, tomatoes And egg; in summer they are mainly consumed by humans and can also be appreciated by our animal friends.

Which dogs are most at risk of being overfed

But which breeds are most prone to weight gain? According to research by the Morando company, it is above all about Labrador, Beagle, Golden Retriever, Dachshund, Dalmatian And Cavalier King. So these exponents in particular need constant exercise to be performed in the cooler hours; it is advisable to always check the water bowl to favor hydration in the hottest moments of the day.

There is no real anti-hot food, but we still recommend a more humid food, rich in water without completely changing the animal’s eating habits and diet. Wet foods enriched with superfoods such as pineapple And pomegranatewe can also recommend a little fruit in small quantities, as a super tasty and vitaminic anti-heat snack, for example melon, watermelon (seedless), bananas, blueberries And apples (without core and seeds), ideal in summer.

Every animal and every breed has very specific needs. However, foods rich in fats and sugars are definitely contraindicated for all breeds of dogs and cats because some sweeteners such as aspartame and xylitol, for example, are toxic (contained in sweets) and so are chocolate.

How to tell if our dog is overweight

Furthermore, we advise the pet owner to always make use of his own veterinarian who can carry out a defined check BODY CONDITION SCORE (BCS). This control consists of an assessment of the animal’s body condition: in fact, palpation determines whether the animal is overweight, underweight or normal weight, indicating a score on a scale of 1 to 5. Our animal friends are increasingly part of an integral part of the family and play an educational role especially with children; these immediately learn how important it is to look after them and take care of them but they must be involved and they must be carefully taught that it is necessary to respect their habits and needs, especially in the food sector: “If you love him as a human being, feed him like a pet “.

