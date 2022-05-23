Children have to get dirty, get muddy and play with frogs and lizards to grow healthy. Scientists in the United States have discovered that children who live with a pet dog or are part of large families have greater protection against the most common of inflammatory bowel diseases, which is called Crohn’s. The thing, it seems, works with dogs, but not with cats, much less with hamsters. Because what it is about is not taking care of an animal. What makes kids stronger against this type of pathology is their continued exposure to germs and protozoa. Direct contact with life, come on.

“Our study adds to others that have exploited the ‘hygiene theory’, which suggests that lack of exposure to microbes early in life can lead to immune dysregulation of environmental microbes,” explained Dr. Lead author of the report, scientist Willliams Turpin, associate researcher at two renowned institutions such as Mount Sinai Hospital and the University of Toronto. The hygienist hypothesis, increasingly accepted, is the one that would explain why in the most advanced countries allergies of all kinds, including food intolerances, are increasingly widespread among the population. A defense system that is exposed to fewer and fewer bugs becomes weaker and weaker against viruses, bacteria and everything.

Some 200,000 people live in Spain with Crohn’s disease. The incidence of the most common form of inflammatory bowel disease has skyrocketed in recent years due to stress and poor eating habits. The flood of cases that is being seen in specialized consultations is due to the fact that we live more and more tense and eat worse and in a more disorderly way. Just think that twenty years ago, the number of patients in Spain was estimated at 70,000; and even then the evil had multiplied by five in just fifteen years.

Complicated life



The inflammation of the digestive system that causes Crohn’s disease is usually centered in the intestine, although it can extend from the mouth to the anus. The life of patients can be very complicated because it generates from abdominal pain, diarrhoea, fecal incontinence, intestinal fistulas -which is the most serious- and, as a consequence of all this, malnutrition due to weight loss. There is a genetic predisposition to suffer from it, but preventing it (which is not the same as preventing it) is possible. Hence the importance of the research presented at the Digestive Diseases Week in the United States, which is celebrated starting tomorrow in San Diego (California).

The researchers collected information from nearly 4,300 first-degree relatives of patients enrolled in the Crohn’s and Colitis ‘Gem project’ and submitted them to a questionnaire. They wanted to know the size of the family to which they belonged, if there were pets such as dogs or cats in the home, the number of bathrooms in the house and other questions such as whether they drank unpasteurized milk or consumed water from their own well at home. . All this information was mixed with historical data collected at the time of recruitment of the volunteers and, with all this, the results were analyzed.

family flora



The report has found that living with dogs between the ages of 5 and 15 allows them to enjoy a healthy intestine and a healthy balance between the different families of microbes that populate the intestine (there are millions of bacteria) and that manage the body’s immune response. Protection was exactly the same for all age groups. The results for dogs were not repeated for cats.

“Although we are still trying to determine why this difference occurs, we suspect that dog owners walk and interact more with their pets. Also, they live in environments with more green areas, which is something that protects against Crohn’s, “explained Turpin.

Another determining factor seems to be, according to scientists, living with three or more family members during the first year of life. The composition of the microbiome largely depends on this circumstance. A healthy life, which includes a food pattern adjusted to the Mediterranean diet, regular exercise and avoiding toxins (tobacco, alcohol and other drugs), is the best prevention of the disease, according to the nutritionist doctor, Javier Aranceta, from the Spanish Society of Community Nutrition.