Dogs | A veterinarian listed dog breeds that no one should get – This is how many Finns get them

Dogs|The breeding information system of the Kennel Association tells how many dog ​​breeds are registered per year that are not recommended by the veterinarian.

Vet Riina Larmela told HS published on Monday in the articlewhich dog breeds no one should adopt in his opinion.

However, many Finns own dogs that represent the breeds mentioned in the article. A total of around 1,600 of them are registered each year.

Of the breeds in Larmela’s list, the most in Finland are registered by the Kennel Club Dogs-according to the breeding information system, cavalier king charles spaniels and dogs of the chihuahua breed.

In Finland, more than 400 cavaliers were registered in 2023, 394 long-haired chihuahuas and 386 short-haired chihuahuas.

Shar pei is the least represented of the breeds on the list. Only 18 of them were registered in Finland last year. From the turn of the millennium to last year, the highest number of Shar peits were registered in Finland in 2006, when the number was 92.

Of short noses that is, among the brachycephalic breeds, Larmela mentioned the English bulldog, the French bulldog, the pug and the Boston terrier in his listing.

40 English bulldogs were registered in Finland in 2023.

On the other hand, 206 heavy bulldogs were registered last year. The number of their registrations had decreased since 2019 by more than 200.

About 90 pugs and boston terriers were each registered in 2023.

In HS’s article, Larmela advises to pay attention to the dog’s appearance and possible exaggerated features when considering the purchase of a dog.