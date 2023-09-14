Dogs | A 90-year-old citizen asked in a letter that dogs would no longer be kept off leash in Maunula

The 90-year-old brand approached the Maunula club with a letter regarding free-roaming dogs. The association referred the matter to Helsinki’s urban environment, which said in its reply that the supervision of dog discipline is the responsibility of the police.

“Thing concerns the Old People’s Path, which is located next to Helander’s old people’s home.”

The Maunula club published a picture on its Facebook of the citizen feedback it received, which complained about free-roaming dogs. “It has become a dog park where dogs are kept off leash,” wrote Nickname, 90 years.

“Big dogs are scary”, he wrote and continued: “Elderly people in wheelchairs and walkers are the target of these dogs’ attacks and are completely helpless to defend themselves”.

“Who is in control of this?”

Citizen feedback the format was classic: a handwritten letter. In addition to the dog thing, the name brand took a stand on the graffiti on the seats.

The place in question is located in Helsinki’s Maunula Suursuopuisto, where there is an outdoor trail designed for the elderly and people with reduced mobility.

The 90-year-old citizen is not the only person in Helsinki who is worried about dogs roaming freely. HS news for example, in July in Katajanokka, there are dogs running free that scare the locals.

Maunula club told about the 90-year-old’s letter on his Facebook page in the summer.

How was the feedback reacted?

The association says that it forwarded the matter to the Helsinki Urban Environment department to be investigated through the city’s electronic feedback channel.

The urban environment soon responded to the Maunula club. In its response, it said that the problem of loose dogs does not belong to the field of the urban environment.

“Dog discipline matters are regulated in the Public Order Act, and supervision matters in these matters belong to the police. The green management of the area belongs to the city, that is, the maintenance unit of the urban environment industry orders maintenance work for the area,” answered the urban environment.

The urban environment also said that it will report stains on the benches to the maintenance project manager, who will order them to be cleaned.