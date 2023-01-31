The canines do it again, in a recent video published on social networks, two small tenderloins have captured the attention of internet users, due to the fact that a dog, helped his friend, since being in a wheelchair got stuck in the sand.

The tender scene that 2 sweet puppies starred in, in which they helped each other, managed to captivate and steal the hearts of thousands of Internet users.

The viral video was shared by the ‘buitengebieden’ account on the social network, along with the description, “a friend is someone who”, to show that loyalty and affection also exists between animals.

During the clip, a path that saw his dog friend trapped in the sand since his wheelchair when getting stuck, could not move.

Therefore, he acted immediately, did not think twice and decided helpIt was his adventure partner who has a disability and was in trouble in the arena.

Once the situation is resolved, four legged friends they continued with their walk on the golf course, so netizens were impressed, and they took it as a great life lesson.

Since the pets, seeing that one was in a wheelchair and could not continue on his way, the other little loin helped him, thus generating empathy, love, being an example of loyalty and true friendship.

The actions of the furry ones drew attention, so Internet users left many comments of good wishes since they deserve them.